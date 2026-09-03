SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2026 Released For September 12 Exam At sbi.co.in; Direct Link Here

SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2026 for candidates shortlisted for the Probationary Officer (PO) Main Examination. Eligible candidates can now download their hall tickets through the official SBI website, sbi.co.in.

The admit card download window opened on September 2, 2026, and candidates will be able to access it until September 12, 2026, the date of the Main Examination.

Direct link to download admit card

SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2026: Exam details and vacancies

The SBI PO preliminary examination was conducted on August 1 and 2, 2026, at examination centres across the country. The preliminary examination result was announced on September 1, 2026.

Candidates who cleared the preliminary examination have been shortlisted to appear for the Main Examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,500 Probationary Officer posts in the State Bank of India.

SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2026: Important dates

SBI PO Preliminary Examination: August 1 and 2, 2026

SBI PO Preliminary Result: September 1, 2026

SBI PO Mains Admit Card Released: September 2, 2026

Admit Card Download Window: September 2 to September 12, 2026

SBI PO Main Examination: September 12, 2026

Total Vacancies: 1,500 Probationary Officer posts

SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2026: Steps to download admit card

Candidates who have qualified for the Main Examination can follow these steps to download their hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Click on the Careers link available on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new page, look for and click on the SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2026 link.

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials on the new page.

Step 5: Click on the Submit button.

Step 6: The SBI PO Main Examination admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check all the details mentioned on the hall ticket and download it.

Step 8: Take a printout of the admit card and keep it safely for the examination and future reference.

Direct link to download admit card

SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2026: Exam pattern and marking scheme

Mode of Examination: Online (Computer-Based Test)

Total Duration: 3 hours 30 minutes

Objective Test: 200 marks

Descriptive Test: 30 marks

Total Marks: 230 marks

Objective test

Reasoning and Computer Aptitude

Data Analysis and Interpretation

General Awareness, Economy and Banking Knowledge

English Language

The objective tests will carry a total of 200 marks.

The questions will be objective-type questions.

Descriptive test

The descriptive test will carry 30 marks.

It will begin immediately after the objective test.

Candidates will have to type their answers on a computer.

The descriptive component will assess candidates' written communication skills.

Marking scheme

Negative marking: One-fourth (1/4) of the marks assigned to a question will be deducted for every incorrect answer in the objective tests.

Unanswered questions: No marks will be deducted for questions left unanswered.

Objective section: 200 marks

Descriptive section: 30 marks

Maximum marks: 230 marks.

Candidates appearing for the Main Examination are advised to carry their admit card and follow all instructions mentioned on it.

For further information and updates, candidates should visit the official SBI website.