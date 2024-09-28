 SBI Invites Applications For 58 Specialist Cadre Officers; Deadline Extended To October 1
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSBI Invites Applications For 58 Specialist Cadre Officers; Deadline Extended To October 1

SBI Invites Applications For 58 Specialist Cadre Officers; Deadline Extended To October 1

Candidates can apply through the SBI website, with fees set at ₹750 for General, EWS, and OBC categories, while SC, ST, and PwBD applicants are exempt.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 04:31 PM IST
article-image

The State Bank of India is inviting online applications from Indian citizens for recruitment of the 58 Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Candidates can apply online through the link given on the bank’s website, sbi.co.in.

Recently, the bank extended the deadline for the application process for this recruitment process. The new application deadline is October 1, 2024.

Vacancy Details

Vacancy Details |

Steps To Apply For The Posts Online

1. Start by going to the official website

FPJ Shorts
SBI Invites Applications For 58 Specialist Cadre Officers; Deadline Extended To October 1
SBI Invites Applications For 58 Specialist Cadre Officers; Deadline Extended To October 1
'Washout Left Us Gutted': Fans React After Rain, Wet Outfield Abandons Day 2 Of IND vs BAN Kanpur Test
'Washout Left Us Gutted': Fans React After Rain, Wet Outfield Abandons Day 2 Of IND vs BAN Kanpur Test
Karnataka: Bellari Man Suffers Stroke After Barber Accidently Twists His Neck During 'Free Head Massage'
Karnataka: Bellari Man Suffers Stroke After Barber Accidently Twists His Neck During 'Free Head Massage'
Mumbai: 5 Baby Crocodiles Seized At Airport; 2 Passengers Arrested
Mumbai: 5 Baby Crocodiles Seized At Airport; 2 Passengers Arrested

2. Now look for the application form link on the homepage

3. Click the "Apply" or "Apply Online" button

4. If needed, create a user account on the company's website or job board.

5. Complete the online application form with your personal and professional information.

6. Attach your resume, cover letter, and any other required documents.

7. Click the "Submit" or "Apply" button to complete your application.

Application Fees

For General, EWS, and OBC candidates, the application fee and non-refundable notification price is 750/-(seven hundred fifty only); for SC, ST, and PwBD candidates, there are no fees or notification charges. Upon verifying the accuracy of the information provided in the application, candidates must pay the fees.

Read Also
Video: Bihar Candidates Appearing For SSC Exam In Siliguri Assaulted, Forced To Do Sit-Ups;...
article-image

Selection Process

The selection will be based on shortlisting and interviews.

Shortlisting: Mere fulfilling the minimum qualification and experience will not vest any right in the candidate for being called for interview. The shortlisting committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, an adequate number of candidates, as decided by the bank, will be shortlisted for interviews.

The decision of the Bank to call the candidates for the interview shall be final. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard. The shortlisted candidates will be called for interviews.

Interview-CTC Negotiation: Interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in interview will be decided by the Bank. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard. The CTC Negotiation Committee will negotiate the CTC during the time of interview only.

Merit List: The merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in the interview only. In case more than one candidate scores the cut-off marks (common marks at the cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order in the merit.

Important Points To Note

1. The reservation under various categories will be as per prevailing Government of India Guidelines.

2. Before applying, candidates must ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility

3. Candidates are required to upload all required documents (brief resume, ID proof, age proof, caste certificate, PwBD Certificate (if applicable), educational qualification, work experience, other qualification certificates etc.) failing which their application/candidature will not be considered for shortlisting/ interview

4. Candidates are advised to check Bank’s website https://bank.sbi/careers/current-openings regularly for details and updates (including the list of shortlisted/ selected candidates). The Call (letter/ advice), where required, will be sent by e-mail only (no hard copy will be sent).

5. In case more than one candidate scores same marks as cut-off marks in the final merit list (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked in the merit according to their age in descending order.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SBI Invites Applications For 58 Specialist Cadre Officers; Deadline Extended To October 1

SBI Invites Applications For 58 Specialist Cadre Officers; Deadline Extended To October 1

From The Campus: 'Sneaker Culture' Trends Among Mumbai College Students - Take A Peak!

From The Campus: 'Sneaker Culture' Trends Among Mumbai College Students - Take A Peak!

President Droupadi Murmu Favours Network Of Female Advocates, Law Students To Prevent Atrocities...

President Droupadi Murmu Favours Network Of Female Advocates, Law Students To Prevent Atrocities...

IIT Delhi Introduces 'Research Communications Award' To Boost PhD Scholars' Communication Skills;...

IIT Delhi Introduces 'Research Communications Award' To Boost PhD Scholars' Communication Skills;...

IIT Kanpur Launches India’s First Detonation Tube; ISRO & DRDO Fund Project To Advance Aerospace

IIT Kanpur Launches India’s First Detonation Tube; ISRO & DRDO Fund Project To Advance Aerospace