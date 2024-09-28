SBI Invites Applications For 58 Specialist Cadre Officers; Deadline Extended To October 1

The State Bank of India is inviting online applications from Indian citizens for recruitment of the 58 Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Candidates can apply online through the link given on the bank’s website, sbi.co.in .

Recently, the bank extended the deadline for the application process for this recruitment process. The new application deadline is October 1, 2024.

Vacancy Details |

Steps To Apply For The Posts Online

1. Start by going to the official website

2. Now look for the application form link on the homepage

3. Click the "Apply" or "Apply Online" button

4. If needed, create a user account on the company's website or job board.

5. Complete the online application form with your personal and professional information.

6. Attach your resume, cover letter, and any other required documents.

7. Click the "Submit" or "Apply" button to complete your application.

Application Fees

For General, EWS, and OBC candidates, the application fee and non-refundable notification price is 750/-(seven hundred fifty only); for SC, ST, and PwBD candidates, there are no fees or notification charges. Upon verifying the accuracy of the information provided in the application, candidates must pay the fees.

Selection Process

The selection will be based on shortlisting and interviews.

Shortlisting: Mere fulfilling the minimum qualification and experience will not vest any right in the candidate for being called for interview. The shortlisting committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, an adequate number of candidates, as decided by the bank, will be shortlisted for interviews.

The decision of the Bank to call the candidates for the interview shall be final. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard. The shortlisted candidates will be called for interviews.

Interview-CTC Negotiation: Interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in interview will be decided by the Bank. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard. The CTC Negotiation Committee will negotiate the CTC during the time of interview only.

Merit List: The merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in the interview only. In case more than one candidate scores the cut-off marks (common marks at the cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order in the merit.

Important Points To Note

1. The reservation under various categories will be as per prevailing Government of India Guidelines.

2. Before applying, candidates must ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility

3. Candidates are required to upload all required documents (brief resume, ID proof, age proof, caste certificate, PwBD Certificate (if applicable), educational qualification, work experience, other qualification certificates etc.) failing which their application/candidature will not be considered for shortlisting/ interview

4. Candidates are advised to check Bank’s website https://bank.sbi/careers/current-openings regularly for details and updates (including the list of shortlisted/ selected candidates). The Call (letter/ advice), where required, will be sent by e-mail only (no hard copy will be sent).

5. In case more than one candidate scores same marks as cut-off marks in the final merit list (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked in the merit according to their age in descending order.