SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins For 6,944 Junior Associate Posts At sbi.bank.in; Check Eligibility, Salary And Selection Process

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has started the online registration process for the recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 6,944 vacancies, and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the bank’s official careers portal.

The registration window opened on August 11 and will remain active until August 31, 2026. Candidates should note that they can apply for vacancies in one State or Union Territory only under this recruitment drive.

Direct link to read the official notification

Direct link to apply

SBI Junior Associate Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Registration begins: August 11, 2026

Last date to apply: August 31, 2026

Last date to pay application fee: August 31, 2026

Preliminary examination: Tentatively September 2026

Main examination: Tentatively November 2026

Local Language Proficiency Test: After the Main examination and before joining, wherever applicable

SBI Junior Associate Vacancy 2026

SBI has announced 6,944 vacancies for Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) across different States and Union Territories. The vacancies include regular and backlog posts.

Some of the major State/UT-wise regular vacancies are:

Maharashtra/Mumbai Metro: 1,718 vacancies

Tamil Nadu: 1,410 vacancies

Odisha: 1,100 vacancies

Karnataka: 760 vacancies

West Bengal: 555 vacancies

Rajasthan: 350 vacancies

Gujarat: 330 vacancies

Chhattisgarh: 287 vacancies

Telangana: 260 vacancies

Uttar Pradesh: 250 vacancies

Madhya Pradesh: 113 vacancies

Assam: 110 vacancies

Jammu and Kashmir: 84 vacancies

Goa: 62 vacancies

Sikkim: 60 vacancies

Arunachal Pradesh: 55 vacancies

Tripura: 48 vacancies

Meghalaya: 24 vacancies

Mizoram: 32 vacancies

Nagaland: 27 vacancies

Manipur: 14 vacancies

Himachal Pradesh: 9 vacancies

Ladakh: 7 vacancies

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 15 vacancies

The vacancies are provisional and may change depending on the bank’s requirements.

SBI Junior Associate Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should check the age and educational requirements carefully before filling out the application form.

Age limit

The age will be calculated as on April 1, 2026.

Minimum age: 20 years

Maximum age: 28 years

Candidates should have been born between April 2, 1998, and April 1, 2006, both dates inclusive.

Age relaxation is available for reserved and other eligible categories as per SBI rules:

OBC: 3 years

SC/ST: 5 years

PwBD (General/EWS): 10 years

PwBD (OBC): 13 years

PwBD (SC/ST): 15 years

Widows/divorced women/women judicially separated from husbands and not remarried: Up to 7 years, subject to the prescribed maximum age limits

Ex-servicemen/Disabled Ex-servicemen: As per the period of service and applicable rules

Educational qualification

Candidates must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification recognised by the Central Government.

The educational qualification must be completed by December 31, 2026.

Candidates in the final year or semester of graduation can also apply provisionally, provided they are able to produce proof of passing the graduation examination by December 31, 2026.

Candidates with an Integrated Dual Degree must ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before December 31, 2026.

SBI has also specified eligibility provisions for certain ex-servicemen who have completed the required period of service and possess the prescribed educational certificates.

Local Language Requirement

A key requirement for this recruitment is proficiency in the specified local language of the State or UT for which the candidate applies.

Candidates must be able to read, write, speak and understand the opted local language. They will have to select one language while submitting the application.

However, candidates who have studied the specified local language in Class 10 or Class 12 and can produce the relevant marksheet or certificate will not have to appear for the separate language test.

Those who do not have proof of having studied the language will have to qualify in the Local Language Proficiency Test after clearing the Main examination. Candidates who fail this test will not be offered appointment.

SBI Junior Associate Application Fee

Candidates have to pay the following application fee:

General/OBC/EWS: ₹750

SC/ST/PwBD/XS/DXS: No fee

The application fee and intimation charges are non-refundable.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply

Candidates can submit the application form online only. The process can be completed by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the SBI careers section and open the current recruitment openings.

Step 2: Click on Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) 2026.

Step 3: Register with your valid email address and phone number.

Step 4: Complete the online application form with required information.

Step 5: Choose the state/union territory and required local language in which you wish to apply.

Step 6: Upload your photograph, signature, left hand thumb impression, and handwritten declaration in the required format.

Step 7: Preview your application and verify all details before submitting your application.

Step 8: Pay the required fee via your debit/credit card or internet banking.

Step 9: Submit your application and download the e-receipt and application form.

Step 10: Get a printed copy of the application form for future use.

The applicant must be having an active email address and phone number during the entire recruitment process since SBI will make use of these details to send candidates important notifications, including call letters and examinations.

SBI Junior Associate Selection Process

The selection process will be conducted in three stages:

Phase I: Preliminary Examination

Phase II: Main Examination

Phase III: Local Language Proficiency Test, wherever applicable

The Preliminary Examination will carry 100 marks and will have a duration of one hour.

English Language: 30 questions, 30 marks, 20 minutes

Numerical Ability: 35 questions, 35 marks, 20 minutes

Reasoning Ability: 35 questions, 35 marks, 20 minutes

There will be a penalty for wrong answers. One-fourth of the marks assigned to a question will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

The Main Examination will consist of 190 questions carrying 200 marks, with a total duration of two hours and 40 minutes.

General/Financial Awareness: 50 questions, 50 marks, 35 minutes

General English: 40 questions, 40 marks, 35 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude: 50 questions, 50 marks, 45 minutes

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude: 50 questions, 60 marks, 45 minutes

The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination will not be added to the final merit list. The final merit list will be prepared based on the aggregate marks secured in the Main Examination, subject to fulfilment of other selection conditions.

SBI Junior Associate Salary

The pay scale for Junior Associates is ₹24,050–₹64,480. For graduates, the starting basic pay will be ₹26,730, including two advance increments.

SBI said the total starting emoluments of a clerical cadre employee posted in a metropolitan city such as Mumbai will be around ₹46,000 per month, including applicable Dearness Allowance and other allowances.

The exact allowances may vary depending on the place of posting. Selected candidates will also be eligible for benefits such as provident fund, pension under the New Pension Scheme, medical facilities and leave-fare benefits, subject to applicable bank rules.

The official recruitment notice also states that candidates can apply only once and for vacancies in one State/UT. There is no provision for inter-circle or inter-state transfer for Junior Associates before completion of five years of service, except in exceptional circumstances considered under the bank’s applicable transfer policy.

The Preliminary Examination is tentatively scheduled for September 2026, while the Main Examination is expected to be held in November 2026.