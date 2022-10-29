SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download

State Bank of India- Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) | Image Credit: Wikipedia

State Bank of India- Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales)

About SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2022:

State Bank of India Clerk Pre Exam, 2022 Admit Card is been available now. Candidates need to download it by providing their valid details.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Pre Exam Date – November 2022

VACANCY DETAILS:

Exam Name – SBI Clerk Recruitment, 2022

No of vacancy – 5,008 Posts

STATUS OF ADMIT CARD:

Available Today

MODE OF EXAMINATION:

Online Examination (Pre-Examination)

Details of SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2022:

State Bank of India has invited applications for the hiring of Clerk in the month of September, 2022. Total 5008 Posts were called from all over the country. Selection procedure is based on Preliminary & Mains Examination Candidates can participate in Pre Examination training which will help them for the Pre/ Mains Examination.

Candidates can download their Pre Exam Admit Card from the official website link given below. Candidates are suggested to follow the all rules and regulations for their Examination Training & need to maintain decorum of the respective venue.

Candidates can download their Admit Card from the official website sbi.co.in

Instructions for Downloading the SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2022:

1. In order to download their SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2022, candidates need to go to the important link section provided below.

2. After getting the link candidates need to click it for downloading their SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2022.

3. Candidates will be redirected to the Login Page, here they are required to provide their following details-:

Registration No.

Password/DOB

Captcha Code

Have to click on the ‘Login’ Tab

4. After providing their valid details candidates will be able to download their SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2022.

5. Candidates can also download their SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2022 from official site of the SBI sbi.co.in