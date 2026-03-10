SBI Clerk Mains Response Sheet 2026 Released At sbi.co.in; Candidates Can Download Answer Key And Scorecard

SBI Clerk Mains Response Sheet 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued the SBI Clerk Mains response sheet 2026, along with the official answer key and candidate scorecard, on its official website sbi.co.in beginning March 10, 2026.Applicants who took the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) Mains exam can access their response sheet and go over the answers they marked by logging into the portal.

The "candidate score card with link to download response sheet along with answer key shall be made available from 10.03.2026 onwards," according to the official SBI website.

SBI Clerk Mains Response Sheet 2026: Steps to download

To view their scorecard and response sheet, candidates can do the following actions:

Step 1: Go to sbi.co.in, SBI's official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "Careers" option.

Step 3: Select the option labelled "Current Openings."

Step 4: Click the link to the SBI Clerk Mains response sheet and answer key for 2026.

Step 5: Enter your date of birth or registration number and password to log in.

Step 6: The scoring, answer key, and response sheet will show up on the screen

Step 7: Save them for later use after downloading them.

SBI Clerk Mains Response Sheet 2026: What's next?

Language Proficiency Test (LPT): Candidates who qualify in the mains examination must appear for the LPT.

Purpose of the Test: The LPT checks the candidate’s ability to read, write and understand the local language of the state or union territory they have applied for.

Document Verification: Shortlisted candidates will also undergo a document verification process.

Final Merit List: The State Bank of India will release the final merit list for Junior Associate (Clerk) recruitment after the LPT and document verification are completed.

For more information on the hiring process, candidates are encouraged to continue visiting the official website.