SBI Clerk Final Result 2026 Released For 5,180 Junior Associate Posts At sbi.co.in; Check Details Here

SBI Clerk Final Result 2026: The SBI Clerk Final Result 2026 has been released by State Bank of India. Applicants who took the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) exam can view their results on SBI's official website, sbi.co.in. The organization will fill 5180 Junior Associate positions through this recruitment campaign. The main examination was conducted on November 21, 2025.

SBI Clerk Final Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Candidates can use the instructions below to download the results:

Step 1: Go to sbi.co.in, SBI's official website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the link for the SBI Clerk Final Result 2026.

Step 3: Candidates will be able to view the roll numbers on a new page.

Step 4: Save a physical copy of the file for future use after downloading it.

Direct link to check the pdf

SBI Clerk Final Result 2026: Exam patterns

The exam was conducted for 200 marks.

The total duration of the exam was 2 hours and 40 minutes.

The question paper was divided into four sections:

General / Financial Awareness

General English

Quantitative Aptitude

Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude

Each section had a separate time limit.

SBI Clerk Final Result 2026: Marking Scheme & Qualifying Criteria

In the objective tests, negative marking is applicable for incorrect answers.

For every wrong response, one-fourth (0.25) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted.

Candidates must secure a minimum overall percentage of marks to qualify.

A 5% relaxation in minimum qualifying marks is provided for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/XS/DXS candidates.

Candidates can visit SBI's official website for additional information.