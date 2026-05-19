SBI Apprentice 2026 Recruitment Begins For 7,150 Vacancies At sbi.bank.in; Last Date To Apply June 8

SBI

SBI Apprentice 2026: The SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026 announcement, which invites applications for a nationwide apprenticeship program, has been formally released by the State Bank of India. For qualified applicants, this recruitment campaign provides 7,150 apprentice positions under a one-year training program. Applications for the SBI Apprenticeship are open to all candidates as of today, May 19, 2026.

SBI Apprentice 2026: Important Dates

Application Start Date: May 19, 2026

Last Date to Apply Online: June 8, 2026

SBI Apprentice 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university or institution.

Final-year students are generally not eligible unless they can provide proof of graduation before the last date mentioned in the notification.

There is no minimum percentage requirement for graduation.

Minimum age: 20 years

Maximum age: 28 years

Candidates must fall within the prescribed age limit as on the date mentioned in the official notification.

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): 3 years

SC/ST: 5 years

PwBD candidates: 10 to 15 years, depending on category

Additional relaxations are applicable as per SBI and government guidelines.

Applicants must be citizens of India.

Other categories, such as citizens of Nepal or Bhutan and eligible migrants, may apply as per government norms if specified in the official notification.

Meeting the eligibility criteria does not guarantee selection.

Apprenticeship training does not guarantee permanent employment at State Bank of India.

Candidates must keep all required documents ready for verification during the recruitment process.

Steps to apply

By following these easy procedures, candidates can apply online for the SBI Apprentice 2026 through the State Bank of India's official website:

Step 1: Visit the SBI Careers website at sbi.bank.in/web/careers/current-openings

Step 2: Click on the link "SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026."

Step 3: Enter your working cellphone number and email address to register.

Step 4: Enter your personal information, educational background, and any other necessary facts.

Step 5: Upload the necessary certifications, your signature, and your photo in the format specified.

Step 6: Finish the payment process using the online methods that are accessible.

Step 7: After carefully reviewing all the information, submit the form.

Step 8: The application form can be downloaded and printed out for later use.