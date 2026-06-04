Saudi Arabia-Based CBSE Student Files Plea In Supreme Court Over Withheld Class 12 Result

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New Delhi: Class 12 student who appeared for the CBSE Improvement Examination from Saudi Arabia has approached the Supreme Court after his result was withheld despite the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announcing Class 12 results last month.

According to a report by Bar and Bench, the petition has been filed by Pransu Jigarkumar Patel, a private candidate who appeared for the CBSE Class XII Improvement Examination 2026 from Al Jubail in Saudi Arabia.

Patel has challenged the non-declaration of his result, arguing that the delay has put his higher education plans at risk and deprived him of opportunities to secure admission to engineering programmes.

Exams cancelled amid Gulf security concerns

According to the petition, Patel had signed up for five improvement exams: Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, English, and Computer Science. He nailed the Physics and Chemistry tests but couldn't complete the others. That's because the CBSE cancelled several exams in West Asia due to tense, war-related issues and safety concerns in the area.

To help students like Patel, the CBSE released a notification on March 27. They called it the "Assessment Scheme for Declaration of Results of Class XII in West Asian Countries." The scheme provided a framework for awarding marks in cancelled examinations based on students' quarterly, half-yearly, and pre-board examination performance. It also contemplated conducting special examinations wherever required.

Result marked as 'Result Later'

According to the plea, CBSE declared Class 12 results on May 13. However, Patel's result was not announced. Instead, his result status was reportedly displayed as "R.L. (Result Later)."

The petitioner has argued that despite being similarly placed to other students whose examinations were cancelled, he has not been given the benefit of the assessment scheme.

The plea contends that the non-declaration of his result is arbitrary, unreasonable, and discriminatory, and violates his fundamental rights under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

Admission plans affected

The delay has also impacted Patel's admission process, the petition states.

According to court filings cited by Bar and Bench, Patel had applied for admission to the B.Tech Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence programme at Dhirubhai Ambani University on May 2 and had completed the registration formalities by paying the required fee.

The university reportedly required him to update his Class 12 result status by June 1. However, because CBSE has not declared his result, Patel claims he has been unable to complete the admission process and has also faced difficulties applying to other institutions.

Repeated representations allegedly ignored

The petition states that Patel and his father sent representations to CBSE on May 17, May 21, and May 30 seeking clarification and resolution of the issue. However, they allegedly did not receive any response from the board.

Patel has now sought directions from the Supreme Court to the Ministry of Education, CBSE, and the CBSE Regional Office in Dubai to declare his result by applying the March 27 assessment scheme.

In the alternative, he has requested that CBSE conduct special examinations or re-tests for Mathematics, English, and Computer Science, the subjects that were cancelled due to security concerns in the Gulf region.

Earlier approach to the Delhi High Court

The petition further states that Patel had earlier approached the Delhi High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution. However, the matter was allegedly not registered or listed before the Vacation Bench after the Joint Registrar reportedly held that it did not fall within the category of urgent cases.

The student has also requested that CBSE obtain and consider his quarterly, half-yearly, and pre-board examination records from the International Indian School, Al Jubail, while evaluating the cancelled subjects.