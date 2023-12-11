Video: Singer Satinder Sartaaj's LIVE Show Shut Down By Punjab Police At Rajiv Gandhi National Law University

Screenshot of the event

In a surprising turn of events, the live performance of renowned Sufi singer Satinder Sartaaj faced an unexpected halt at Rajiv Gandhi National Law University in Patiala. The police intervened, abruptly concluding the show and leaving fans bewildered.

Police intervention amid extended show duration

Reports indicate that the scheduled time for the show was from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM. However, the performance was extended until 10:30 PM, prompting police officials to take the stage and instruct Satinder Sartaaj to conclude the show. A video capturing this intervention quickly went viral on various social media platforms.

In Patiala, Rajiv Gandhi Law University, Satinder Sartaj show ended before the actual time as the police asked the sartaj to end the show. The audience distressed & raised the slogans against the police. pic.twitter.com/esbfxLBlBg — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) December 11, 2023

The user who shared the video expressed, "In Patiala, Rajiv Gandhi Law University, Satinder Sartaj's show ended before the actual time as the police asked Sartaj to end the show. The audience distressed and raised slogans against the police."

Opinions on social media vary, with some expressing dismay, and others voicing support for the police. One user defended, "Firstly, it's a Law University, not any pub or bar. Secondly, 10 PM is the time limit for loudspeaker usage. So, Punjab Police is doing duty. Let them do that," emphasizing the adherence to regulations.

Satinder Sartaaj's interaction with Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed Al Jarooni

Before the incident, Satinder Sartaaj had a notable meeting with Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed Al Jarooni. During their interaction, Sartaaj received a special honour, documented and shared through images on social media.

Satinder Sartaaj: A Prominent Punjabi Singer

Satinder Sartaaj, a prominent sufi singer in Punjabi music, is known for delivering multiple hit songs and albums. In 2023, his collaboration with Neeru Bajwa in the film "Kali Jotta" garnered significant attention, showcasing his versatility. Despite the recent disruption, Sartaaj continues to make waves in the music industry, leaving fans eager for more of his creations.