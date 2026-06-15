SAT 2026–27 Registration LIVE: College Board Releases Full Test Schedule From August 2026 To June 2027

Students who are preparing to enroll in universities across India and around the world can start registering themselves for SAT as the College Board has recently made registration open for the 2026-27 test cycle.

Dates for tests conducted between August 2026 and June 2027 have been announced, which provides students enough time to plan both their application process and testing process.

Registration opens for 2026–27 cycle

August 22, 2026, is the first date of this test cycle, which will be crucial for students applying for early decision admissions or international universities.

Since SAT scores are accepted at over 4,000 universities globally, educators suggest that students will be able to keep away from panic due to registration and test schedule issues by having knowledge about those aspects.

August 2026 key dates to remember

Students interested in taking the first SAT of the cycle should keep the following dates in mind:

SAT Test Date: August 22, 2026

Registration Deadline: August 7, 2026

Last Date for Changes, Cancellation and Late Registration: August 11, 2026

The College Board has advised students to register early to secure their preferred test centres and avoid potential scheduling issues.

Full SAT schedule for 2026–27

September 12, 2026 (Test Date)

Registration Deadline: August 28, 2026

Changes/Late Registration Deadline: September 1, 2026

October 3, 2026 (Test Date)

Registration Deadline: September 18, 2026

Changes/Late Registration Deadline: September 22, 2026

November 7, 2026 (Test Date)

Registration Deadline: October 23, 2026

Changes/Late Registration Deadline: October 27, 2026

December 5, 2026 (Test Date)

Registration Deadline: November 20, 2026

Changes/Late Registration Deadline: November 24, 2026

March 6, 2027 (Test Date)

Registration Deadline: February 19, 2027

Changes/Late Registration Deadline: February 23, 2027

May 1, 2027 (Test Date)

Registration Deadline: April 16, 2027

Changes/Late Registration Deadline: April 20, 2027

June 5, 2027 (Test Date)

Registration Deadline: May 21, 2027

Changes/Late Registration Deadline: May 25, 2027

College Board encourages early planning

Commenting on the announcement, Meenakshi Kachroo Chatta, Senior Director and Regional Head, South and Central Asia at the College Board, said students should pay close attention to registration timelines as they begin planning their higher education journey.

She noted that the digital SAT offers greater flexibility and reflects the way students learn and engage with technology today. She also encouraged students to make use of official preparation resources and start planning well ahead of their intended test dates.

Device support available for eligible students

Students who do not have access to a suitable device for the digital SAT can request one through the College Board's Device Lending Program. The organisation recommends submitting such requests at least 30 days before the selected test date.

The College Board also highlighted fee-support initiatives available in India for eligible students from low-income backgrounds, aimed at making the examination more accessible.

How to register for the SAT 2026–27

Students can complete their SAT registration by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official College Board SAT registration portal.

Step 2: Sign in to an existing College Board account or create a new one.

Step 3: Select the preferred SAT test date and test centre.

Step 4: Review personal information and academic details.

Step 5: Upload any required documents, if applicable.

Step 6: Pay the registration fee through the available payment options.

Step 7: Submit the application and save the confirmation details for future reference.

Free preparation resources available

To help students prepare, the College Board continues to offer several free resources, including:

Official SAT practice through Khan Academy

Peer-to-peer tutoring via Schoolhouse.world

Full-length digital practice tests through the Bluebook app

For more information, candidates are advised to check the official website.