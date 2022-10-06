e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSasmira’s Institute of Design and Textiles joins hands with The Academy of Sustainability to launch courses in Fashion and textile sector

Sasmira’s Institute of Design and Textiles joins hands with The Academy of Sustainability to launch courses in Fashion and textile sector

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 06, 2022, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
Sasmira’s Institute of Design and Textiles joins hands with The Academy of Sustainability to launch courses in Fashion and textile sector |
Follow us on

Sasmira’s Institute of Design and Textiles (SIDT) and The Academy for Sustainability (TAS) are going to work together to begin

various courses on Sustainability for the Fashion and Textile Sector. This collaboration aims to educate and train students and professionals to meet the needs of the industry and help inspire and empower the next generation of designers on sustainable fashion designs.

Read Also
PM Modi inaugurates AIIMS Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh
article-image

Sasmira’s Institute of Design and Textiles (SIDT) and The Academy for Sustainability (TAS) have launched a series of educational workforce development programs, ranging from training via Certificate and Diploma programs to various tailor-made corporate training programs. The training programs will include online and offline courses on the Basics of Sustainability, Fashion Sustainability, ESG, Circularity, Sustainable Design, CSR, and Sustainability Reporting for the fashion and textile industry.

RECENT STORIES

EAM Jaishankar raises issue of student visas with New Zealand

EAM Jaishankar raises issue of student visas with New Zealand

Delhi: Government schools to perform activities to rule out single-use plastic

Delhi: Government schools to perform activities to rule out single-use plastic

Sasmira’s Institute of Design and Textiles joins hands with The Academy of Sustainability to...

Sasmira’s Institute of Design and Textiles joins hands with The Academy of Sustainability to...

Goa: Congress MP Francisco Sardinha slams state govt over plans for IIT Goa

Goa: Congress MP Francisco Sardinha slams state govt over plans for IIT Goa

Indian-origin university student at Purdue University killed in US

Indian-origin university student at Purdue University killed in US