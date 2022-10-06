Sasmira’s Institute of Design and Textiles joins hands with The Academy of Sustainability to launch courses in Fashion and textile sector |

Sasmira’s Institute of Design and Textiles (SIDT) and The Academy for Sustainability (TAS) are going to work together to begin

various courses on Sustainability for the Fashion and Textile Sector. This collaboration aims to educate and train students and professionals to meet the needs of the industry and help inspire and empower the next generation of designers on sustainable fashion designs.

Sasmira’s Institute of Design and Textiles (SIDT) and The Academy for Sustainability (TAS) have launched a series of educational workforce development programs, ranging from training via Certificate and Diploma programs to various tailor-made corporate training programs. The training programs will include online and offline courses on the Basics of Sustainability, Fashion Sustainability, ESG, Circularity, Sustainable Design, CSR, and Sustainability Reporting for the fashion and textile industry.