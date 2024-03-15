Sandip Ghosh Chowdhury Assumes Director Role At CSIR-NML

Logo of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) | healthyindiachronicle

Dr Sandip Ghosh Chowdhury on Friday assumed the role of director at CSIR-NML in Jamshedpur.

Chowdhury (56) completed his BE in metallurgical engineering from Bengal Engineering College in 1989 and his M.Tech in Metallurgical Engineering from IIT Bombay in 1991. Subsequently, he earned his Ph.D. in materials and metallurgical engineering from IIT Kanpur in 1996, CSIR-NML said in a statement.

He began his journey at CSIR-NML as a scientist-C in 1996 and gradually progressed through various roles until being appointed as chief scientist in 2015, it added.

Chowdhury specialises in alloy development, phase transformations, thermomechanical processing, crystallographic texture development, and material characterisation.

Throughout his career, he has received several awards, including the Metallurgist of the Year Award, Young Engineer Award, and Dr. B.R. Nijhawan Award. He is also a fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineering, the statement said.

Chowdhury has contributed significantly to the development of new steels and their processing schedules. Notably, he developed a cast steel with enhanced silt erosion resistance for underwater components of hydropower stations in the Himalayan region. Additionally, he designed and developed a new weldable steel with high ballistic strength and fracture toughness, the statement added.

He has published 126 research papers in national and international journals and holds 20 patents. Chowdhury was also awarded the Alexander von Humboldt fellowship in Germany.