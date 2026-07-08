SAMS Odisha +2 First Merit List 2026 Released At hss.samsodisha.gov.in; Check Seat Allotment Status Here

SAMS Odisha +2 First Merit List 2026: The SAMS Odisha +2 first merit list 2026 for admission to Higher Secondary (Class 11) courses has been made public by the Department of School and Mass Education, Odisha. On the official website, hss.samsodisha.gov.in, candidates who enrolled via the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) can now view the status of their seat allocation.

Students who are assigned seats in the initial round must finish the admissions process within the specified time. Only upon document verification and payment of the necessary fee at the designated Higher Secondary School will admission be guaranteed.

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SAMS Odisha +2 First Merit List 2026: Important Dates

First Merit List Release: July 8, 2026

Admission at Allotted Institutions: July 9 to July 15, 2026 (up to 6:00 PM)

Second Merit List Release: July 23, 2026

Document Verification at Allotted Institutions: July 9 to July 15, 2026

Last Date for Certificate Verification and Admission: July 15, 2026 (up to 6:00 PM)

Admission Fee Payment: Must be completed on or before July 15, 2026 to confirm admission.

SAMS Odisha +2 First Merit List 2026: Steps to download the first merit list

Step 1: Go to hss.samsodisha.gov.in, the official SAMS Odisha website.

Step 2: Select the link for the +2 First Selection Merit List.

Step 3: Enter your password and registration number to log in.

Step 4: Verify the designated stream and school.

Step 5: Download the notification letter and print it off for your records.

SAMS Odisha +2 First Merit List 2026: What's next?

Candidates can take part in the subsequent counselling rounds if they were not given a seat in the first round or if they want to be admitted to a higher-preference university. Based on the seats that remain open following the conclusion of the first admission round, the second merit list will be released on July 23.

Government, aided, and unassisted Higher Secondary schools in Odisha are all included in the unified admissions procedure. It is recommended that candidates check the SAMS portal frequently for details on upcoming admissions rounds.