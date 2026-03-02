Samastha Kerala Madrasa Results 2025 Declared At samastha.in; Over 1.60 Lakh Students Eligible For Higher Studies

Official website

Samastha Kerala Madrasa Results 2025: The results of the Madrasa Public Examinations for Classes 5, 7, 10, and 12 have been formally released by the Samastha Kerala Sunni Education Board. Raisul Ulama E. Sulaiman Musliyar, President of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, made the statement.

The board reports that an astounding 160,945 of the 166,840 students who took the exams in 6,432 locations were able to advance to higher education. A committed group of 240 superintendents and 8,560 supervisors managed the enormous logistical undertaking.

Samastha Kerala Madrasa Results 2025: Steps to check the result

Students can view their results online by following these easy steps:

Step 1: Go to www.samastha.in, the board's official website.

Step 2: Find and select the "Results" or "Download Results" tab on the home page.

Step 3: Choose the appropriate test from the list of choices (Class 5, 7, 10, or 12).

Step 4: In the login window, enter your roll number and any further information that may be needed, including your registration number.

Step 5: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 6: The screen will display your Samastha Kerala Madrasa Result 2025.

Step 7: Download the provisional marksheet after carefully reviewing every aspect.

Step 8: Taking a printout of the outcome is advised for future use.

Samastha Kerala Madrasa Results 2025: Details mentioned in the result

After downloading the result, students must carefully check the following details on their provisional marksheet:

Student’s Full Name

Roll Number / Registration Number

Class and Examination Name

Madrasa / Institution Name and Code

Subject-wise Marks or Grades

Total Marks Obtained

Percentage Secured

Overall Division / Grade

Result Status (Pass/Fail)

Samastha Kerala Madrasa Results 2025: What's next?

The application process will be available online for students who want to have their answer scripts reevaluated. From March 5 to 9, applications must be filed through the Sadar Muallim via the official website (www.samastha.in > Apply for Revaluation). There will be a 100 rupee charge for each paper.

The board is anticipated to hold further exams in June 2026 for applicants who failed the test. In due time, comprehensive timetables and application forms for the supplemental exams will be made available on the official website, www.samastha.in.