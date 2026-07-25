'Salute Your Courage': Dimple Yadav's Heartfelt Message For Gen Z After Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns

Dimple Yadav |

Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha MP Dimple Yadav has welcomed the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, crediting students and young protesters for what she described as a significant victory following days of agitation.

Dear children,



This win belongs to you. We salute your courage, determination and persistence that has led to the resignation of the Education Minister. At the same time, I am deeply sorry that you had to go through so much pain, assault, trauma and humiliation.



The country… — Dimple Yadav (@dimpleyadav) July 25, 2026

In a message addressed to students, Yadav said the resignation was a result of their courage, determination and persistence, while expressing regret over the difficulties they allegedly faced during the protests.

"Dear children, this win belongs to you. We salute your courage, determination and persistence that has led to the resignation of the Education Minister," Yadav said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Visuals from Jantar Mantar, where protesters celebrate after the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan



After holding the third round of talks with the government, Cockroach Janta Party withdrew its agitation and appealed to the protestors to… pic.twitter.com/rQ1gixr02X — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026

She also apologised to students for the pain and trauma they had to endure during the agitation.

"At the same time, I am deeply sorry that you had to go through so much pain, assault, trauma and humiliation," she said.

Calls for education reforms

Yadav said the country needs change to address corruption and ensure that young people's aspirations and ambitions are not held back.

"The country needs change. Change, so that the corruption that has been purposely allowed to sink into the system can be snuffed out," she said.

She added that such changes were necessary for the country to progress and for the dreams of India's youth to be fulfilled.

Her remarks came after Pradhan announced his resignation as Union Education Minister amid mounting student protests and demands for accountability over issues surrounding the NEET examination.

#WATCH | Delhi: After talks with Cockroach Janta Party delegation, Union Minister JP Nadda says, "We had a long conversation today. They brought a written draft in which they made four points about the ongoing cases in agitation. Along with that, we discussed the other two… pic.twitter.com/H1ImnechUm — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026

CJP withdraws protest

Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced that it is withdrawing its protest with immediate effect following its third round of talks with the Centre.

The organisation asked supporters gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to return home after claiming that the government had agreed to all of its demands.

#WATCH | Delhi: After talks with Cockroach Janta Party delegation, Union Minister JP Nadda says, "This five-point charter, which you gave me, five-point charter is related to reforms in education examinations. Regarding it, we have to say that we will think deeply about your… pic.twitter.com/SxlSJnrgKW — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026

The announcement was made at a joint press conference attended by CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, along with Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.

The talks took place after Pradhan's resignation, which had been one of the CJP's key demands during the agitation.

Government assurances issued

According to the CJP spokespersons, the government has assured the organisation that police cases registered against students during the protests will be withdrawn.

They also claimed that no further action would be taken against the students in connection with those cases.

The CJP further said the government had agreed to provide maximum compensation, as per applicable rules and regulations, to the families of students who died by suicide over the NEET paper leak issue.

The latest developments followed the third round of discussions between Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh and CJP representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.