Sakshamta Pariksha-V 2026: BSEB Makes Biometric Verification & Admit Card Submission Mandatory By June 20

BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha-V 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued an important notice for candidates who appeared in the Local Body Teachers' Competency Test (Fifth), commonly known as Sakshamta Pariksha-V 2026. The board has made it mandatory for all eligible candidates to verify their biometric data and return their original admit card as well, within the stipulated time period.

BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha-V 2026: Examination timeline

The exam was held in CBT mode from June 5 to June 8, 2026. After the test, the board has started the next phase of the verification process.

As per the notification of the Controller of Examinations (Miscellaneous), it is mandatory for candidates to report at the District Programme Officer (Establishment).

BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha-V 2026: Biometric Verification and Admit Card Submission Dates

BSEB has fixed a three-day window for the verification process:

June 18, 2026: Verification process begins

June 19, 2026: Verification continues

June 20, 2026: Last date for biometric matching and admit card submission

The board has stated that biometric matching details and original admit cards of candidates will be uploaded on the committee's portal during this period.

BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha-V 2026: What Candidates Need to Do

Candidates who appeared in Sakshamta Pariksha-V 2026 are required to follow these steps:

Visit the office of the District Programme Officer (Establishment) in their district.

Carry the original admit card used during the examination.

Complete the biometric matching process as directed by officials.

Ensure that both the biometric verification and admit card submission are completed between June 18 and June 20, 2026.

Keep a copy of the admit card and any acknowledgement received for future reference.

BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha-V 2026: Board urges candidates to meet deadline

The Bihar School Examination Board has directed all teacher candidates to complete the process within the prescribed dates to avoid any complications in the verification of their examination records.

Officials have emphasised that candidates should not wait until the final day and are advised to contact the concerned District Programme Officer's office in advance if they require any clarification regarding the procedure.