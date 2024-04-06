Sainik School Counselling 2024 Seat Allotment Result To Release Today

Sainik School/ File pic | For Representational purposes

Today, the Sainik School counselling 2024 seat allotment results for Class 6 and 9 admissions will be released by the All India Sainik Schools Admission Counselling (AISSAC). The official website, pesa.ncog.gov.in/sainikschoolecounselling/, will provide the allotment result for students who passed the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2024) and enrolled for counselling.

Before 10 a.m. on April 10, students who made the short list for the Sainik school counselling seat allocation list must confirm their admission by accepting the assigned school. On April 15, the documentation verification and medical examination will begin at 8 a.m.

According to the reservation policy, 33% of the seats are set aside for students from other states and 67% of the seats are allocated for applicants from home states.

Read Also Govt Trashes New Report Claiming 62% Of New Sainik Schools Allocated Based On Political Affiliations

Required Documents



During document verification, the medical fitness report for the students must be submitted. In addition, a study certificate for Class 6 and 9 schools that has been officially signed by the principal, an income certificate, a category certificate, a letter of provisional admission, an AISSEE admit card and score card for 2024, identification documentation, a certificate of residency, and a date of birth are included.



Any Sainik institution that offers admission will further require that applicants bring their admit card, AISSEE score card from 2024, and two passport-sized photos.

The deadline for submitting paperwork and fees is April 27, as per the timetable. Admission to the 33 Sainik schools that are currently in operation as well as authorised new Sainik schools under the 40% and 60% routes in 2024 will be determined by e-counselling based on the merit in AISSEE 2024. Recently, the approval of nineteen additional Sainik schools was granted.