New Delhi: Safoora Zargar barred from entering Jamia's campus

Protests and marches organised by Zargar were cited as the reason for her expulsion from campus

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 17, 2022, 02:31 PM IST
article-image
Safoora Zargar | Twitter/@@SafooraZargar

Safoora Zargar, a research scholar and activist, has been barred from entering Jamia Milia Islamia's campus. The news comes just days after the varsity announced that MPhil admission had been cancelled due to non-submission of dissertation.

Safoora Zargar was previously arrested under the strict Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection to the Delhi riots. She was granted bail on humanitarian grounds in June 2020 while pregnant.

Protests and marches organised by Zargar were cited as the reason for her expulsion from campus in an office order.

“It has been observed that Ms. Safoora Zargar (ex student) has been involved in organizing agitations, protests and marches on the campus against the irrelevant and objectionable issues to disturb the peaceful academic environment with few students who are mostly outsiders. She is instigating innocent students of the University and trying to use the University platform for her malafide political agenda alongwith some other students. Further, she is hampering the normal functioning of the institution. In view of above, the Competent Authority, for maintaining peaceful academic environment across the Campus, has approved Campus Ban on ex student Ms. Safoora Zargar with immediate effect.” stated the college order.

