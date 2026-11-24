Safety Of Over 1.55 Lakh Students Under Scrutiny As Most Palghar Zilla Parishad Schools Lack CCTV Cameras | AI

Palghar, Maharashtra: The safety of more than 1.55 lakh students in Palghar district has come under scrutiny, with 1,979 out of 2,108 Zilla Parishad schools yet to install CCTV cameras due to a lack of funds. Despite government directives to strengthen security in educational institutions following the sexual assault incident involving a minor girl in Badlapur, the implementation of the surveillance system across the district remains significantly behind schedule.

Only 39 Schools Received CCTV Facilities Through DPC Funding In 2025-26

According to the education department, only 39 Zilla Parishad schools were equipped with CCTV cameras through the District Planning Committee’s funding programme during the 2025-26 financial year. The remaining schools continue to function without surveillance facilities, raising concerns over student safety, particularly that of girl students.

Palghar Zilla Parishad has a total of 2,108 schools, with 1,55,359 students enrolled across the district. CCTV surveillance is considered an important safety measure to monitor activities within school premises, prevent inappropriate incidents and provide crucial footage during investigations.

However, the absence of cameras in the overwhelming majority of schools has exposed gaps in the implementation of safety measures, particularly in rural and remote parts of the district.

The installation drive has remained stalled due to inadequate financial provisions. While 39 schools received CCTV facilities during 2025-26, the process could not be extended to the remaining institutions as the required funds were not available.

The education department is now planning to prepare a fresh proposal seeking funds from the District Planning Committee to extend CCTV coverage to more schools. However, there is no clarity on when the proposal will be submitted or when the installation process will begin.

Installation to Be Undertaken in Phases: Education Officer

Acknowledging the delay, Sonali Matekar, Primary Education Officer, Palghar Zilla Parishad, said the installation of CCTV cameras required financial resources and that the department would proceed in phases as funds became available. “Installing CCTV cameras requires funds. Once financial assistance is received through different funding sources, we will undertake the process of installing cameras in all Zilla Parishad schools in a phased manner,” Matekar said.

Meanwhile, parents have expressed concern over the slow pace of implementation, questioning why measures announced to ensure student safety after serious incidents such as the Badlapur case have remained largely on paper.

They have pointed out that ensuring a safe learning environment should be a priority for the administration and should not be delayed due to prolonged funding procedures. The concerns are particularly significant in rural and remote areas, where strengthening school security infrastructure is essential.

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