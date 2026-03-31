'Sack Principle': Telangana Govt School Students Punished For Asking For More Rice & Curry; Netizens Demand Severe Punishment

Telangana: A shocking video allegedly from a BC Gurukul School in Damercherla, Nalgonda District, has gone viral on the social media, triggering widespread outrage over the reported mistreatment of students.

According to claims circulating on social media, students were subjected to inhumane behavior by the principal for asking for extra rice and curry, as it wasn't enough. After informing the principal that the provided rice was insufficient, the students were forced to kneel for an hour, from 8 to 9 p.m., as a disciplinary measure.

PUNISHMENT FOR BEING HUNGRY!!!



In what could only be termed as an absolute inhuman incident, students of Government Gurukul School in Damercherla, Nalgonda District, Telangana were punished for being hungry.



Students told the principal that the rice served to them wasn’t… pic.twitter.com/EJygVcjZyA — Revathi (@revathitweets) March 31, 2026

The video going viral, appears to capture a late-night scene inside a hostel or residential school, where multiple students are seen kneeling while being reprimanded by a teacher or administrator.

The principal is heard saying, "Those who have had food can tell me and leave; don't try to protect your friends, or else you will all be punished." The tone of the exchange suggests pressure on students to identify individuals, while the group largely maintains solidarity. According to Siasat, the principal did not explain why he denied food to the students.

What Do Netizens Say?

The viral video has sparked outrage on social media, with several users demanding strict action against the school authorities. One user, Mahesh, said that the principal should be sacked and even suggested that she should face similar hardship. Another user stated that the incident proves ethics are more important than education. A third user called those responsible “inhuman” and said they deserve severe punishment. Meanwhile, Kondal Rao said that the incident should not be excused and demanded strict action against the principal if the allegations of inadequate food are true.