S J Poddar Academy Hosts Robotronix 2026; 170+ Students Showcase Robotics & Coding Skills

Seth Juggilal Poddar Academy (ICSE), Malad East, hosted Robotronix 2026, an inter-school robotics competition held in collaboration with OLL on August 31, bringing together students from 24 schools for a day of technology, creativity and innovation.

More than 170 students participated in the competition, which gave young learners an opportunity to step beyond the classroom and apply their ideas, coding skills and problem-solving abilities to practical challenges.

With “Viksit Bharat” as its central theme, Robotronix 2026 encouraged students to explore how technology and innovation can contribute to building a stronger and more developed India.

Students showcase robotics and coding skills

The whole event started with active participation from students and faculty from various schools within the city. With the progression of the event, the place was buzzing with activity, as robots and coding skills were being demonstrated, along with logic and teamwork.

These events were meant to motivate the students to think innovatively and solve problems collaboratively.

Speaking at the event, Rekha Anand, principal of S J Poddar Academy, emphasised the need to allow children to experiment and create.

“Children should be given opportunities to experiment, ask questions and create. Today’s education should prepare the children not just for answering questions but also to identify problems and find innovative solutions.”

Focus on STEM and experiential learning

This event was also in line with the increasing attention that the school has been giving to science, technology, engineering and mathematics education, robotics and coding.

Initiatives like this will go a long way towards building abilities in creativity, collaboration, critical thinking, confidence and problem-solving among others.

Many of these kids were provided with the rare opportunity to watch their ideas being brought into reality and appreciate the power of technology in making the impossible possible.

Robotronix 2026 was not just a robotics competition but was much more than that; it was an appreciation of curiosity and the ability of young minds to question and discover the possibilities.