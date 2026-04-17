S. J. Poddar Academy Hosts Fireless Cooking Competition Promoting Global Cuisine And Sustainability

Mumbai: S. J. Poddar Academy (ICSE) recently organised a unique Fireless Cooking Competition, offering students a hands-on opportunity to explore global cuisines while promoting sustainability and creativity.

The students exhibited a variety of dishes made on the basis of dishes from different countries, like China, Japan, Italy, and Mexico, each having been adapted to suit the Indian palate. The effort of such adaptation showed not only the students' culinary talents but also their innovativeness.

This initiative is based on the concept of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, which implies that the world is one big family. It is a way of making the children imbibe culture and build identity.

Learning beyond the classroom

It offered them a forum where they could collaborate, analyse and express themselves with confidence.

Speaking about the significance of the event, Principal Mrs. Rekha Anand mentioned, “It is because of such enriching programs that our academy is instilling in the minds of the children that they should think global and act responsible.”

The competition also emphasised sustainability through fireless cooking, teaching students the importance of resourcefulness and environmental responsibility.