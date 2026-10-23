Run Your Own Race: HSNC University VC Dr. Hemlata Bagla Urges Graduates to Ditch Competition & External Validation for Self-Discovery

Against a backdrop of academic pride and emotional milestone moments, HSNC University, Mumbai, convened its Degree Distribution Ceremony, turning a routine conferral of degrees into a call to action for the next generation of leaders. Gathering University leadership, distinguished faculty, proud families and the graduating cohort, the ceremony celebrated far more than classroom credentials, it honoured human resilience, adaptability and the courage required to navigate an increasingly complex global landscape.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Bhagwan Balani, Registrar, HSNC University, Mumbai highlighted that the ceremony represented far more than the formal receipt of a degree. He placed on record, deep appreciation for Vice Chancellor Col. Prof. Hemlata K. Bagla, praising her visionary leadership, academic dynamism and strong emphasis on quality, innovation and institutional growth. Dr. Bagla was also congratulated on her recent additional appointment as the Acting Vice Chancellor of SNDT Women’s University and her conferment of the prestigious Padma Vibhushan Dr. Rajagopala Chidambaram Memorial Honour 2026.

"Today represents the culmination of years of learning, hard work, projects, internships and personal growth," Dr. Balani noted. "The degree you receive today is a formal recognition of your academic achievement, but it also reflects the discipline, determination and commitment that brought you to this moment."

Dr. Balani also acknowledged the essential role played by parents, guardians, faculty and mentors in guiding students through their academic journey, encouraging graduates to remain grounded and value-driven as they step into the professional world. He further emphasised that true success is measured not just by salaries or designations, but by the positive societal impact and values graduates create.

At the heart of the ceremony was an evocative convocation address delivered by Vice Chancellor Col. Prof. Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla as the chief guest. An internationally acclaimed figure in nuclear and radio-chemistry who was recently awarded the prestigious Padma Vibhushan Dr. Rajagopala Chidambaram Memorial Award 2026, Dr. Bagla brings a unique vantage point to higher education. Concurrently serving as Acting Vice-Chancellor of SNDT Women’s University, her leadership operates at the direct intersection of rigorous science, institutional policy and student well-being.

Rather than offering conventional platitudes, Dr. Bagla challenged the traditional paradigms of achievement, explicitly reframing failure as an essential engine for growth. Drawing inspiration from Steve Jobs’ famous Stanford address, she urged graduates to embrace new beginnings and view challenges as opportunities for growth. As students transition into self-directed learning, they were encouraged to set their own standards, design their own syllabus, ask tough questions and continuously adapt to a changing world where technology and AI are rapidly shifting career landscapes.

Speaking directly to a generation entering an automated, fast-evolving work force, she urged graduates to abandon the anxiety of comparison, external validation and failures. "Please fall, please face failures, please reinvent yourself and discover yourself, but begin again is the message I want to leave with you," she emphasised. She pushed the cohort toward radical self-mastery, reminding them that "Run your own race. Each one of you is on your own track. Do not compete with others .... Compete with yourself".

The address underscored a broader shift in how higher education views readiness in a modern startup ecosystem. Leadership emphasised that true baseline metrics for success must transcend titles, salary figures and technical automation, grounding themselves instead in human intelligence, empathy and social contribution. By framing career progression as a continuous process of self-invention, the University urged its scholars to view their degrees not as a final destination, but as an adaptable tool-kit for real-world impact.

As the formal degree conferral concluded, the atmosphere transformed into a shared moment of relief and celebration among students, faculty and parents whose sacrifices anchored the journey. Stepping off the stage and into their respective industries, the new graduates left the campus not merely as degree holders, but as resilient ambassadors prepared to define success on their own terms.

Dr. Jayesh Joglekar, Director of Board of Examinations and Evaluation, HSNC University delivered the vote of thanks.