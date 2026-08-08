Ruk Jana Nahi, Aa Laut Chalen Class 10, 12 Results Declared; What’s Next For MPSOS Students?

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MPSOS Result 2026 OUT: The Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) has declared the results for the Ruk Jana Nahi (RJN), Aa Laut Chalen and other open-school examinations for the 2026 session. Students who appeared for the examinations can now check and download their scorecards and digital marksheets online using their roll number.

The results are available through the official MPSOS website, MPeSeva and the MP e-Services portal. Students are advised to verify all details mentioned on their scorecards and contact the board in case of any discrepancy.

Direct Link To Check

MPSOS Result 2026: Key Details

Exam authority: Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS)

Examination: Ruk Jana Nahi, Aa Laut Chalen and other open-school exams

Classes: Class 10 and Class 12

Examination session: June/July 2026

Class 10 RJN pass percentage: 59.89%

Class 12 RJN pass percentage: 52.44%

Total candidates: 98,410 candidates appeared across the examinations

Result mode: Online

Login credentials: Roll number and captcha code

Official website: mpsos.nic.in

Other platforms: MPeSeva and MP e-Services

The examinations conducted during the session included Ruk Jana Nahi, Aa Laut Chalen, Open School (Traditional), ITI Class 12, CBSE On Demand Class 12, and Classes 5 and 8.

MPSOS Result 2026: How to Check

Students can follow the steps below to download their Ruk Jana Nahi or other MPSOS results:

Step 1: Visit the official MPSOS website at mpsos.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result/Migration’ or ‘Result’ section on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the link for the Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana Exam July 2026 Result.

Step 4: Choose the relevant class such as Class 10 or Class 12.

Step 5: Enter your roll number.

Step 6: Enter the captcha code displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Click on the Login/Submit button.

Step 8: Your MPSOS result will appear on the screen.

Step 9: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

Students can also access their results through MPeSeva and the MP e-Services portal.

Details Mentioned on MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Scorecard

The online result and marksheet will contain important details related to the student's performance, including:

Student's name

Roll number

Class

Board name

Examination session

Subject-wise marks

Total marks obtained

Pass/Fail status

Students should carefully check their name, roll number, marks and other details. In case of any error, they should contact the concerned MPSOS authorities.

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2026: Passing Marks

Students appearing under the Ruk Jana Nahi scheme are required to secure at least 33% marks in each subject, along with meeting the applicable aggregate passing criteria. The subject-wise marks and qualifying status can be checked on the result.

What After MPSOS Result 2026?

Students who have qualified in Class 10 can proceed with admission to Class 11 and select a stream such as Science, Commerce or Arts, depending on their interests and eligibility.

Students who have cleared Class 12 can begin the admission process for undergraduate programmes, professional courses or other higher-education options.

Candidates should also obtain their original marksheet from the concerned school or authority and verify all details. The online scorecard should be preserved until the original marksheet is issued.

Students who have not qualified should check the next opportunity provided by MPSOS. The dates for the December 2026 session have not yet been announced. Candidates should regularly check the official MPSOS website for the next application and examination schedule.