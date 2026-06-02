RUHS CUET Result 2026 Declared For Nursing & Pharmacy At ruhscuet2026.com; Check Direct Link Here

RUHS CUET Result 2026: The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) has declared the RUHS CUET 2026 result for Nursing and Pharmacy courses on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now check and download their scorecards by visiting the official portal at ruhscuet2026.com.

The RUHS CUET 2026 examination was conducted on May 21, 2026, in offline mode for admissions to Allied Health Science, Nursing, and Pharmacy programmes offered by 216 affiliated colleges across Rajasthan.

Earlier, the university had released the provisional answer key on May 23, 2026, and candidates were allowed to raise objections till May 25 through the official grievance mechanism. Based on the valid objections received, the university prepared the final answer key and announced the RUHS CUET 2026 result.

Direct Link To Check Result

RUHS CUET Result 2026: How To Check RUHS CUET 2026 Nursing & Pharmacy Result?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the RUHS CUET 2026 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ruhscuet2026.com

Step 2: Open the CUET 2026 examination dashboard

Step 3: Navigate to the notification section

Step 4: Click on the “RUHS CUET 2026 Score-wise List PDF” link

Step 5: The PDF containing candidates’ serial numbers and common ranks will appear on the screen

RUHS CUET Result 2026: How To Download RUHS CUET 2026 Scorecard?

Candidates can download their RUHS CUET 2026 scorecard by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ruhscuet2026.com

Step 2: Click on the RUHS CUET 2026 scorecard link

Step 3: Enter roll number and password/login credentials

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Download and save the scorecard for future reference

The RUHS CUET 2026 scorecard will contain important details such as candidate name, roll number, marks obtained, rank, and qualifying status.

The RUHS CUET examination is conducted for admission to various Nursing and Pharmacy courses offered by colleges affiliated with the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences.