RUHS CUET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out At ruhscuet2026.com; Check Details Here

RUHS CUET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences Common University Entrance Test (RUHS CUET) 2026 round 1 seat allotment result was released on July 22 on the official website ruhscuet2026.com by the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), Jaipur.

By entering their roll number and password, candidates can view their seat allocation results for the RUHS CUET 2026 counselling round 1.

Direct link to check the result

RUHS CUET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Important dates

RUHS CUET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: July 22, 2026

Reporting at Allotted College: July 22 to July 28, 2026

Last Date to Report and Complete Admission Formalities: July 28, 2026

RUHS CUET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to check the seat allotment result

The RUHS CUET 2026 round 1 seat allotment result and the allotment letter can be downloaded by candidates by following these instructions:

Step 1: Go to ruhscuet2026.com, the official website.

Step 2: Select the link for the RUHS CUET 2026 round 1 seat allocation results.

Step 3: Enter your password and roll number to log in.

Step 4: The screen will display the seat allocation outcome.

Step 5: Save the allotment letter after downloading it for later use.

Direct link to check the result

RUHS CUET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Details mentioned on seat allotment result

Candidate's name

Father's name

Roll number

Percentile

Allotted college

Allotted category

RUHS CUET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: What's next?

Report to the allotted college: Candidates who have been allotted a seat must report to their assigned college within the specified deadline.

Complete document verification: Submit the required documents and certificates for verification.

Confirm the allotted seat: Complete the necessary admission formalities as per the counselling guidelines.

Submit required certificates: Provide all applicable certificates and documents to the allotted institute.

Pay the admission fee: Pay the prescribed admission fee, if applicable, and keep the payment receipt safely.

Ensure details match: Candidates must ensure that all submitted documents are valid and match the details provided during the counselling process.

RUHS CUET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Required documents for reporting

RUHS CUET 2026 Admit Card

RUHS CUET 2026 Scorecard

RUHS CUET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Letter

Class 10 Mark Sheet and Certificate

Class 12 Mark Sheet and Certificate

Transfer Certificate (TC)

Character Certificate

Category Certificate, if applicable

Domicile Certificate, if applicable

Aadhaar Card or any other valid photo ID proof

Passport-size Photographs

Admission Fee Payment Receipt, if applicable