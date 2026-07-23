RUHS CUET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out At ruhscuet2026.com; Check Details Here

RUHS CUET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences Common University Entrance Test (RUHS CUET) 2026 round 1 seat allotment result was released on July 22 on the official website ruhscuet2026.com by the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), Jaipur.
By entering their roll number and password, candidates can view their seat allocation results for the RUHS CUET 2026 counselling round 1.
Direct link to check the result
RUHS CUET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Important dates
RUHS CUET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: July 22, 2026
Reporting at Allotted College: July 22 to July 28, 2026
Last Date to Report and Complete Admission Formalities: July 28, 2026
RUHS CUET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to check the seat allotment result
The RUHS CUET 2026 round 1 seat allotment result and the allotment letter can be downloaded by candidates by following these instructions:
Step 1: Go to ruhscuet2026.com, the official website.
Step 2: Select the link for the RUHS CUET 2026 round 1 seat allocation results.
Step 3: Enter your password and roll number to log in.
Step 4: The screen will display the seat allocation outcome.
Step 5: Save the allotment letter after downloading it for later use.
Direct link to check the result
RUHS CUET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Details mentioned on seat allotment result
Candidate's name
Father's name
Roll number
Percentile
Allotted college
Allotted category
RUHS CUET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: What's next?
Report to the allotted college: Candidates who have been allotted a seat must report to their assigned college within the specified deadline.
Complete document verification: Submit the required documents and certificates for verification.
Confirm the allotted seat: Complete the necessary admission formalities as per the counselling guidelines.
Submit required certificates: Provide all applicable certificates and documents to the allotted institute.
Pay the admission fee: Pay the prescribed admission fee, if applicable, and keep the payment receipt safely.
Ensure details match: Candidates must ensure that all submitted documents are valid and match the details provided during the counselling process.
RUHS CUET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Required documents for reporting
RUHS CUET 2026 Admit Card
RUHS CUET 2026 Scorecard
RUHS CUET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Letter
Class 10 Mark Sheet and Certificate
Class 12 Mark Sheet and Certificate
Transfer Certificate (TC)
Character Certificate
Category Certificate, if applicable
Domicile Certificate, if applicable
Aadhaar Card or any other valid photo ID proof
Passport-size Photographs
Admission Fee Payment Receipt, if applicable