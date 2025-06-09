 RTO Apathy Endangering Children: Unauthorised School Vans Still Ferry Students, Alleges Bus Association
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRTO Apathy Endangering Children: Unauthorised School Vans Still Ferry Students, Alleges Bus Association

RTO Apathy Endangering Children: Unauthorised School Vans Still Ferry Students, Alleges Bus Association

The association’s writ petition, currently being heard by the Bombay High Court, seeks implementation of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles (Regulation for School Buses) Rules, 2011, and its 2012 amendment.

Vikrant JhaUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 08:45 PM IST
article-image
File Image (Representational Pic)

Mumbai: Even as the Bombay High Court is hearing a petition highlighting the continued use of unauthorised vehicles for transporting schoolchildren, the School Bus Owners Association of Maharashtra has slammed the state’s Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) for turning a blind eye to the issue.

“The RTO does not bother to even look,” said Anil Garg, president of the association, speaking to the Free Press Journal. Garg added that despite clear judicial directions and rules laid down for student transport, thousands of unauthorised vans and auto-rickshaws continue to ferry schoolchildren in violation of the law.

The association’s writ petition, currently being heard by the Bombay High Court, seeks implementation of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles (Regulation for School Buses) Rules, 2011, and its 2012 amendment. These rules require all school transport vehicles to meet specific safety norms and obtain proper permits. Notably, a 2018 High Court order had stated that minivans and light motor vehicles (LMVs) not conforming to these standards were not to be used as school buses.

However, the association has alleged that the state transport department and RTOs have failed to conduct the periodic drives they had committed to in court to identify and take action against unauthorised vehicles. The petition cites contempt of court and dereliction of duty by the authorities for their inaction.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise
Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's Hassan
Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's Hassan

Referring to widespread violations, Garg said that over 6,000 illegal school vans are currently operating in Mumbai and nearby areas, many without proper license, safety features, or designated caretakers. As per the 2011 rules, school buses must have a woman attendant onboard, yet no such enforcement is seen with vans and rickshaws. "If school bus operators are made to follow every regulation strictly, why is the same not applicable to others putting children’s lives at risk?" Garg asked.

Read Also
Bombay HC Allows Sale Of PoP Idols But Bans Immersion In Natural Water Bodies; State Told To...
article-image

The association has also stated in court that its members, who operate licensed school buses, face financial loss while adhering to regulations, even as unauthorised operators continue unchallenged. A letter submitted to the transport commissioner in July 2024 highlighting violations has allegedly gone unanswered.

The High Court is yet to issue final directions in the matter, but the petitioners are seeking a direction to compel the state to conduct enforcement drives and penalise illegal operators immediately. The court will hear the matter on Tuesday. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing...

Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing...

Maharashtra Allows Minority Institutions To Surrender Quota Seats After Round One Of FYJC Admissions

Maharashtra Allows Minority Institutions To Surrender Quota Seats After Round One Of FYJC Admissions

8 Habits to Boost Productivity at Work

8 Habits to Boost Productivity at Work

OJEE Results 2025 OUT At ojee.nic.in; Direct Link Here

OJEE Results 2025 OUT At ojee.nic.in; Direct Link Here

Delhi Cabinet Approves New School Education Bill To Regulate Private School Fees

Delhi Cabinet Approves New School Education Bill To Regulate Private School Fees