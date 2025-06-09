RTO Apathy Endangering Children: Unauthorised School Vans Still Ferry Students, Alleges Bus Association

File Image (Representational Pic)

Mumbai: Even as the Bombay High Court is hearing a petition highlighting the continued use of unauthorised vehicles for transporting schoolchildren, the School Bus Owners Association of Maharashtra has slammed the state’s Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) for turning a blind eye to the issue.

“The RTO does not bother to even look,” said Anil Garg, president of the association, speaking to the Free Press Journal. Garg added that despite clear judicial directions and rules laid down for student transport, thousands of unauthorised vans and auto-rickshaws continue to ferry schoolchildren in violation of the law.

The association’s writ petition, currently being heard by the Bombay High Court, seeks implementation of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles (Regulation for School Buses) Rules, 2011, and its 2012 amendment. These rules require all school transport vehicles to meet specific safety norms and obtain proper permits. Notably, a 2018 High Court order had stated that minivans and light motor vehicles (LMVs) not conforming to these standards were not to be used as school buses.

However, the association has alleged that the state transport department and RTOs have failed to conduct the periodic drives they had committed to in court to identify and take action against unauthorised vehicles. The petition cites contempt of court and dereliction of duty by the authorities for their inaction.

Referring to widespread violations, Garg said that over 6,000 illegal school vans are currently operating in Mumbai and nearby areas, many without proper license, safety features, or designated caretakers. As per the 2011 rules, school buses must have a woman attendant onboard, yet no such enforcement is seen with vans and rickshaws. "If school bus operators are made to follow every regulation strictly, why is the same not applicable to others putting children’s lives at risk?" Garg asked.

The association has also stated in court that its members, who operate licensed school buses, face financial loss while adhering to regulations, even as unauthorised operators continue unchallenged. A letter submitted to the transport commissioner in July 2024 highlighting violations has allegedly gone unanswered.

The High Court is yet to issue final directions in the matter, but the petitioners are seeking a direction to compel the state to conduct enforcement drives and penalise illegal operators immediately. The court will hear the matter on Tuesday.