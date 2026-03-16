RTE Odisha 2026-27 First Round Lottery Result Expected Anytime Today; Check School Allotment At rteparadarshi.odisha.gov.in

RTE Odisha 2026-27 First Round Lottery Result: The RTE Odisha 2026-27 first round lottery result for school allotment is scheduled to be revealed today, March 16, 2026, on the official OSEPA portal. The online allotment result is currently awaited by parents and guardians who applied during the Right to Education admission cycle.

Applicants can use the official RTE Odisha admission webpage to verify their school allotment status after it has been released. The outcome will show whether a kid has been assigned to a school under the RTE quota for the academic year 2026–2027.

RTE Odisha 2026-27 First Round Lottery Result: Lottery Allotment Process

Document Verification:

District and school officials first verify the submitted documents of applicants.

First Round of Online Lottery:

After verification, the first round of the online lottery is conducted.

Allotment Based on Schedule:

Seat allocation is released according to the official admissions timetable.

RTE Odisha 2026-27 First Round Lottery Result: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to rteparadarshi.odisha.gov.in, the official RTE Odisha website.

Step 2: Locate the "Applicant Login" or "Lottery Result" area.

Step 3: Enter the necessary login information or Application ID.

Step 4: Enter the data to see the status of the allotment.

Step 5: If chosen, download and print the school allotment letter.

Direct link to check the result

For updates on the RTE Odisha admissions process, authorities have asked applicants to continuously check the official portal.

RTE Odisha 2026-27 First Round Lottery Result: What’s Next?

Download Allotment Letter:

Selected candidates must download the school allotment letter from the official portal.

Complete Admission Within Deadline:

Parents must complete the admission process within the specified time period.

Document Verification at School:

School authorities will verify the required documents of selected students.

Final Enrolment Process:

After verification, the enrolment process will be completed by the school.

Check Details Carefully:

Parents should review all details in the allotment letter before visiting the allotted school for admission.