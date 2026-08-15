RSSB Lab Assistant 2026 Result Declared At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Cut-Off, Merit List, Next Steps

RSSB Lab Assistant 2026 Result: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Lab Assistant Result 2026 on August 14. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination can now check their result and merit list through the official RSSB website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Lab Assistant (Geography) examination was conducted on May 9, while the Lab Assistant and Junior Lab Assistant (Science) examinations were held on May 10. The board had released the provisional answer key on June 15 before announcing the results.

The result is an important stage in the recruitment process, as candidates shortlisted in the merit list will now have to complete the next stage of scrutiny and document verification.

Direct link to check the result

Direct link to check and download the Lab Assistant 2026 Provisional Merit List of Selected Candidates (TSP) (Lab Asst/Jr Lab Asst)

Direct link to check and download the Lab Assistant 2026 Merit wise Result and Cut Off Marks for Document Verification (Geography)

Direct link to check and download the Lab Assistant 2026 Provisional Merit List of Selected Candidates (NTSP) (Lab Asst/Jr Lab Asst)

Direct link to check and download the Lab Assistant 2026 Provisional Merit List of Selected Candidates (NTSP) (Geography)

Direct link to check and download the Lab Assistant 2026 Merit wise Result and Cut Off Marks for Document Verification (Lab Asst/Jr Lab Asst)

Direct link to check and download the Lab Assistant 2026 Provisional Merit List of Selected Candidates (TSP) (Geography)

RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026: Important Dates

Lab Assistant (Geography) examination: May 9, 2026

Lab Assistant and Junior Lab Assistant (Science) examination: May 10, 2026

Provisional answer key: June 15, 2026

RSSB Lab Assistant result: August 14, 2026

Detailed Application cum Scrutiny Form: August 17 to August 31, 2026

RSSB Lab Assistant 2026 Result Steps to check the result

The candidate needs to follow these steps to download the result PDF and merit list PDF from the official website:

Step 1: Open the RSSB official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Access the section titled "Results" on the homepage.

Step 3: Search the page for any link connected with the Lab Assistant Result 2026.

Step 4: Click on the appropriate result/merit list PDF link.

Step 5: The result PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the PDF and keep it for future use.

Step 7: Press Ctrl+F on the PDF and write down your roll number to see if your name/roll number is mentioned in the result.

The candidate has to make sure that his/her name/roll number and other details are verified in the result PDF.

RSSB Lab Assistant 2026 Result: Details mentioned in the result

The result and merit list will provide details related to the candidate's selection status. Candidates should check the following information:

Roll number

Name of the candidate

Examination or post name

Category

Marks obtained

Qualifying status

Cut-off marks

Merit or selection details

Instructions regarding the next stage

What's next?

Those candidates who have been short-listed shall now proceed for the next step, which is the process of document verification and scrutiny. It is important for such candidates to submit the Detailed Application cum Scrutiny Form via the RSSB portal.

This form can be submitted between August 17 and August 31, 2026. Care must be taken by the candidates to ensure that the information provided in the form is consistent with the original and all the documents have been submitted within the stipulated time period.

Final selection shall be made after document verification and fulfillment of eligibility criteria for the post.

Document verification

The shortlisted candidates are expected to have the originals along with self-attested copies of the documents ready for the process of verification. They include:

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates

Mark sheets for graduation or diploma, if any

Certificate of Category in case of SC/ST/OBC/EWS candidate, if any

Domicile certificate of Rajasthan

Application form & Result printout

Recent passport size photograph of the candidate

Valid photo identification proof like Aadhaar card/Voter ID/Driving License

The shortlisted candidates should refer to the official notice of RSSB regarding the exact list of documents to be produced for the respective posts.

Now that the result is out, the candidates who have been able to make it to the merit list should work on filling up the scrutiny form and getting their documents ready for the further procedure.