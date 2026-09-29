RSSB Exam Calendar 2026-27 Released; Check CET Senior Secondary, Graduate, JE And Other Exam Dates

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The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the revised examination schedule for several recruitment exams for 2026-27, including the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Senior Secondary and Graduate levels, Laboratory Attendant Direct Recruitment Exam and Junior Engineer Combined Direct Recruitment Exams.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted between November 2026 and February 2027. The revised calendar comes after the Board said state-level examinations scheduled for October 2026 could be affected by municipal body and Panchayati Raj elections being conducted through the Rajasthan State Election Commission.

RSSB exam schedule 2026-27

According to the revised schedule, the Direct Recruitment Exam for Teaching Associate (Contract-based) posts in 32 subjects will be the first examination to be conducted. The exam will be held on multiple dates between November 17 and December 21, 2026.

Teaching Associate Direct Recruitment Exam 2026 (32 subjects): November 17, December 7, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 21, 2026

CET Senior Secondary 2026: December 1 to 3, 2026

Laboratory Attendant Direct Recruitment Exam 2025: November 25, 2026

CET Graduate Level 2026: December 16, 2026 to January 18, 2027

Junior Engineer Combined Direct Recruitment Exam 2026: February 3 to 5, 2027

*The supplied schedule lists November 25, 2027, but this appears inconsistent with the 2026-27 examination calendar and the surrounding dates. Candidates should verify the Laboratory Attendant date against the latest official RSSB notice before publication.

CET senior secondary exam in December

The Common Eligibility Test (Senior Secondary) 2026 will be conducted from December 1 to December 3, according to the revised schedule.

The CET Graduate Level examination is scheduled across multiple dates from December 16, 2026, to January 18, 2027.

JE exam scheduled for February 2027

The Junior Engineer Combined Direct Recruitment Exams 2026 are scheduled to be held from February 3 to February 5, 2027.

Candidates appearing for the various RSSB examinations can use the revised schedule to plan their preparation. The Board has advised candidates to follow the official RSSB website for any subsequent changes to the examination dates.