RSOS 10th, 12th Results 2026 Declared At rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in; What's Next For Candidates

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RSOS 10th, 12th Results 2026: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS), Jaipur, has published the RSOS results 2026 for students in classes 10 and 12 on its official website, rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in. Students must enter their enrollment number and birthdate in the result login window in order to view the RSOS 10th and RSOS 12th results.

Exams for secondary and senior secondary students were held by the Rajasthan State Open School from April 23 to May 20, 2026.

RSOS 10th, 12th Results 2026: Steps to check the results

Step 1: Go to rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: Go to the 'Important News' section on the main page.

Step 3: Select the 'Results' option.

Step 4: For the RSOS Class 10 Result 2026 or RSOS Class 12 Result 2026, click the appropriate link.

Step 5: Enter the captcha code, date of birth, and enrollment number.

Step 6: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 7: The screen will display the RSOS result for 2026.

Step 8: Take a printout of the result after downloading it for your records.

Students should carefully check every detail listed in the scorecard after downloading the Rajasthan State Open School result 2026. They should get in touch with the relevant authorities right away if there is any disparity.

RSOS 10th, 12th Results 2026: Details mentioned on the result

The online RSOS Marksheet 2026 will contain important details related to the candidate and their examination performance. These include the examination name, class (10th or 12th), roll number, candidate's name, father's name, and mother's name. The marksheet will also mention the subject code, theory grades, practical grades, sequential marks, total points earned, result status, and any relevant remarks or abbreviations. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all the information mentioned on the marksheet after downloading it.

RSOS 10th, 12th Results 2026: What's next for candidates

Applications for reevaluation will start after the results are announced. RSOS will launch the online re-evaluation procedure after Class 12 results are made public. Students can apply via the official admission portal if they would like a review of their answer scripts.