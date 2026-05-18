RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 Notification Released For 6,565 Grade 1 And Grade 3 Posts; Apply From June 30, Check Details Here

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 Examination to fill 6565 Grade 1 and Grade 3 Technician positions for the 2026–2027 fiscal year. The application process will begin on June 30, 2026, and the short notification PDF (CEN 02/2026) was published on May 18, 2026.
RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Important dates
RRB Technician 2026 Notification Release: May 18, 2026
Online Application Begins: June 30, 2026
Last Date for Registration: July 29, 2026 (11:59 pm)
Last Date to Pay Application Fee: July 29, 2026 (11:59 pm)
RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: RRB Technician Vacancy 2026
Total Vacancies: 6,565
Technician Grade 1 Posts: 323
Technician Grade 3 Posts: 6,242
RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Zone-Wise Vacancy Details
Northern Railway (New Delhi): 548
Western Railway (Mumbai): 544
Central Railway (Mumbai): 870
Southern Railway (Chennai): 785
South Central Railway (Secunderabad): 368
South Eastern Railway (Kolkata): 576
South East Central Railway (Bilaspur): 90
Eastern Railway (Kolkata): 291
East Central Railway (Hajipur): 186
West Central Railway (Jabalpur): 231
North Western Railway (Jaipur): 199
North Central Railway (Allahabad): 268
North Eastern Railway (Gorakhpur): 169
NF Railway (NFR): 701
South Western Railway (Hubli): 240
BLW / CLW / ICF: 499
Total: 6,565
RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: RRB Technician 2026 Eligibility Criteria
RRB Technician Grade 1 Signal
B.Sc. in Physics, Electronics, Computer Science, Information Technology or Instrumentation from a recognised university/institute
OR B.Sc. with a combination of the above subjects
OR 3-year Diploma in Engineering in the relevant streams
OR Degree in Engineering in the relevant streams
RRB Technician Grade 3
Matriculation/SSLC plus ITI from NCVT/SCVT-recognised institutions in relevant trades
OR Matriculation/SSLC plus Course Completed Act Apprenticeship in related trades
RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Age Limit
Minimum age for all posts: 18 years
Technician Grade 1 Signal
Maximum age: 33 years
Technician Grade 3
Maximum age: 30 years
RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Age Relaxation
SC/ST: 5 years
OBC (NCL): 3 years
PwD: 10 years plus category relaxation
Ex-Servicemen: Defence service period plus 3 years
Jammu & Kashmir domiciled candidates (1980–1989): 5 years
Railway staff with minimum 3 years of service:
- UR: 40 years
- OBC-NCL: 43 years
- SC/ST: 45 years
RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Application Fee
SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/PwD/Female/Transgender/Minorities/EBC: Rs 250
- Refund applicable after CBT
Other Categories: Rs 500
- Rs 400 refund applicable after CBT
RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply
Step 1: Visit the official RRB website.
Step 2: Click on the “RRB Technician Recruitment 2026” application link.
Step 3: Register using basic details such as name, mobile number and email ID.
Step 4: Fill in the application form with personal, educational and category details.
Step 5: Upload required documents, photograph and signature in the prescribed format.
Step 6: Pay the application fee online as per category.
Step 7: Review all details carefully and submit the form.
Step 8: Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.
RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Salary Structure 2026
Technician Grade 1 Signal
Pay Level: Level 5 (7th CPC)
Salary Range: Rs 29,200 – Rs 92,300
Initial Pay: Rs 29,200
Technician Grade 3
Pay Level: Level 2 (7th CPC)
Salary Range: Rs 19,900 – Rs 63,200
Initial Pay: Rs 19,900
RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Selection Process
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
- 100 MCQ questions for 100 marks
- ⅓ negative marking
Document Verification (DV)
- CBT-qualified candidates must verify documents
Detailed Medical Examination (DME)
- Final medical fitness test for selection