RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 Notification Released For 6,565 Grade 1 And Grade 3 Posts; Apply From June 30, Check Details Here

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 Examination to fill 6565 Grade 1 and Grade 3 Technician positions for the 2026–2027 fiscal year. The application process will begin on June 30, 2026, and the short notification PDF (CEN 02/2026) was published on May 18, 2026.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Important dates

RRB Technician 2026 Notification Release: May 18, 2026

Online Application Begins: June 30, 2026

Last Date for Registration: July 29, 2026 (11:59 pm)

Last Date to Pay Application Fee: July 29, 2026 (11:59 pm)

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: RRB Technician Vacancy 2026

Total Vacancies: 6,565

Technician Grade 1 Posts: 323

Technician Grade 3 Posts: 6,242

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Zone-Wise Vacancy Details

Northern Railway (New Delhi): 548

Western Railway (Mumbai): 544

Central Railway (Mumbai): 870

Southern Railway (Chennai): 785

South Central Railway (Secunderabad): 368

South Eastern Railway (Kolkata): 576

South East Central Railway (Bilaspur): 90

Eastern Railway (Kolkata): 291

East Central Railway (Hajipur): 186

West Central Railway (Jabalpur): 231

North Western Railway (Jaipur): 199

North Central Railway (Allahabad): 268

North Eastern Railway (Gorakhpur): 169

NF Railway (NFR): 701

South Western Railway (Hubli): 240

BLW / CLW / ICF: 499

Total: 6,565

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: RRB Technician 2026 Eligibility Criteria

RRB Technician Grade 1 Signal

B.Sc. in Physics, Electronics, Computer Science, Information Technology or Instrumentation from a recognised university/institute

OR B.Sc. with a combination of the above subjects

OR 3-year Diploma in Engineering in the relevant streams

OR Degree in Engineering in the relevant streams

RRB Technician Grade 3

Matriculation/SSLC plus ITI from NCVT/SCVT-recognised institutions in relevant trades

OR Matriculation/SSLC plus Course Completed Act Apprenticeship in related trades

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Age Limit

Minimum age for all posts: 18 years

Technician Grade 1 Signal

Maximum age: 33 years

Technician Grade 3

Maximum age: 30 years

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Age Relaxation

SC/ST: 5 years

OBC (NCL): 3 years

PwD: 10 years plus category relaxation

Ex-Servicemen: Defence service period plus 3 years

Jammu & Kashmir domiciled candidates (1980–1989): 5 years

Railway staff with minimum 3 years of service:

- UR: 40 years

- OBC-NCL: 43 years

- SC/ST: 45 years

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/PwD/Female/Transgender/Minorities/EBC: Rs 250

- Refund applicable after CBT

Other Categories: Rs 500

- Rs 400 refund applicable after CBT

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official RRB website.

Step 2: Click on the “RRB Technician Recruitment 2026” application link.

Step 3: Register using basic details such as name, mobile number and email ID.

Step 4: Fill in the application form with personal, educational and category details.

Step 5: Upload required documents, photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Pay the application fee online as per category.

Step 7: Review all details carefully and submit the form.

Step 8: Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Salary Structure 2026

Technician Grade 1 Signal

Pay Level: Level 5 (7th CPC)

Salary Range: Rs 29,200 – Rs 92,300

Initial Pay: Rs 29,200

Technician Grade 3

Pay Level: Level 2 (7th CPC)

Salary Range: Rs 19,900 – Rs 63,200

Initial Pay: Rs 19,900

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

- 100 MCQ questions for 100 marks

- ⅓ negative marking

Document Verification (DV)

- CBT-qualified candidates must verify documents

Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

- Final medical fitness test for selection