RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Applications Open For 6,565 Grade 1 & Grade 3 Posts

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have opened the application process for the RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 from June 30, 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 6,565 vacancies for Technician Grade 1 (Signal) and Technician Grade 3 posts across various railway zones and production units.

The short notification was released earlier, while the detailed notification—containing full eligibility criteria, syllabus, and selection process is expected soon on the official recruitment portal of the Railway Recruitment Boards.

This recruitment is considered a major opportunity for candidates with technical qualifications such as ITI, diploma, or engineering degrees to secure a government job in the Indian Railways.

Direct Link To Apply Here

Direct Link To Check Notification

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

The key schedule for the recruitment process is as follows:

Online application begins: June 30, 2026 (Today)

Last date to apply: July 29, 2026 (11:59 PM)

Last date for fee payment: July 29, 2026

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

A total of 6,565 posts have been announced under this recruitment drive:

Technician Grade 1 (Signal): 323 posts

Technician Grade 3: 6,242 posts

Total vacancies: 6,565 posts

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

The detailed eligibility conditions will be released in the full notification. However, based on previous recruitment cycles, the expected criteria include the following:

Technician Grade 1 (Signal):

Diploma or degree in relevant engineering discipline

Technician Grade 3:

ITI certificate in relevant trade

Age limit:

Expected between 18 to 33 years

Age relaxation applicable for reserved categories as per government norms

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

The expected fee structure is:

General / OBC / EWS candidates: ₹500

SC / ST / PwD / Female candidates / Ex-servicemen: ₹250

Refund policy: Eligible candidates may receive partial fee refund after appearing in the examination

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: How to Apply

Once the application portal is active, candidates can complete the process by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official RRB recruitment website at rrbapply.gov.in

Step 2: Complete new registration using basic details

Step 3: Fill in the online application form carefully

Step 4: Upload required documents, photograph, and signature

Step 5: Pay the application fee online

Step 6: Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future use

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Salary Details

Selected candidates will be paid under the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) structure:

Technician Grade 1 (Signal):

Pay Level 5

Starting basic pay: approx. ₹29,200

Technician Grade 3:

Pay Level 2

Starting basic pay: approx. ₹19,900

In addition to basic pay, employees will receive allowances such as:

Dearness Allowance (DA)

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Other applicable railway benefits

The RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 offers a significant employment opportunity for technical aspirants aiming to join Indian Railways, with applications now officially open from today.