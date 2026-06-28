RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Applications Begin June 30 For 6,565 Grade 1 & Grade 3 Posts

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RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released a short notification for the RRB Technician Recruitment 2026, announcing 6,565 vacancies for Technician Grade 1 (Signal) and Technician Grade 3 posts. The online application process will begin on June 30, 2026, while the detailed notification containing eligibility criteria, selection process, and other recruitment details is expected to be released soon.

The recruitment drive offers a major opportunity for candidates with ITI, diploma, or engineering qualifications who wish to secure a technical position in the Indian Railways. Selected candidates will be appointed across various railway zones and production units.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Candidates can check the key dates announced in the short notification below:

Online application begins: June 30, 2026

Last date to submit the application: July 29, 2026 (11:59 PM)

Last date for fee payment: July 29, 2026

Examination date: To be announced

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details

A total of 6,565 vacancies have been announced under the RRB Technician Recruitment 2026. The post-wise vacancy distribution is as follows:

Technician Grade 1 (Signal): 323 posts

Technician Grade 3: 6,242 posts

Total Vacancies: 6,565 posts

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

The complete eligibility requirements will be provided in the detailed notification. However, based on previous recruitment cycles:

Technician Grade 1 (Signal): Candidates are expected to require a diploma or degree in a relevant engineering discipline.

Technician Grade 3: Candidates are likely to require an ITI certificate in the relevant trade.

The expected age limit is 18 to 33 years, with age relaxation applicable for reserved category candidates as per Government of India rules.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

The expected application fee is:

General/OBC/EWS: ₹500

SC/ST/PwD/Female candidates/Ex-servicemen: ₹250

Eligible candidates may receive a partial refund of the application fee as per the recruitment rules.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: How to Apply for RRB Technician Recruitment 2026

Once the application portal becomes active, candidates can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official RRB recruitment portal.

Step 2: Register using the required details.

Step 3: Fill in the online application form carefully.

Step 4: Upload the required documents, photograph, and signature.

Step 5: Pay the application fee online.

Step 6: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Salary

Selected candidates will receive pay according to the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC):

Technician Grade 1 (Signal): Pay Level 5, with a starting basic pay of approximately ₹29,200

Technician Grade 3: Pay Level 2, with a starting basic pay of approximately ₹19,900

In addition to the basic salary, employees will be entitled to allowances such as Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and other admissible railway benefits.