RRB recruitment: Railways invite applications for 4,103 job, 10th pass candidates can apply

The South Central Railways (SCR) has invited applications for 4,103 posts of apprentice. Eligible candidates can check details on SCR's official website, scr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to submit the application is December 8, 11:30 pm.

Candidates will be selected based on the average of marks obtained in class 10 and ITI certificate. In the case of two candidates having the same score, the elder candidate will be given preference. 10th pass candidates with a minimum of 50 per cent marks, ITI certificate in trade are eligible to apply. The upper age limit is 24. While there would be no written exam or viva, the students will be given a stipend during their training period.

Steps to apply for Railways recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website, scr.indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘ACT apprentice 2019 – online application registration’ in the scrolling links

Step 3: In the new page, read instructions and click on ‘proceed for filling up of application’

Step 4: Register using basic details

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment