RRB Paramedical answer key 2019 released here's how you can check

The Railway Recruitment Board will declare the question paper, response sheet and answer key for the computer-based test (CBT) conducted for recruitment at the post of paramedical staff in the Indian railways. You can check on the official website.

The Answer key will be available by 11:39 am on August 8, 2019. If the candidate finds or has any query related to the answer key they can raise their objection against the same. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 50 per question to raise objections.

A total of 4.39 lakh candidates will appear for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) paramedical recruitment examination. Highest no of student enlisted from states of Uttar Pradesh (64,596) followed by Rajasthan (62,772), Maharashtra (38,097) and Kerala (35,496). A total of 1937 vacancies were to be filled by this recruitment drive.

RRB Paramedical answer key 2019: Steps to check

Visit the official RRB website

On the homepage, click on the link ‘question paper, answer key, response sheet’

Click on the option you think is incorrect, it will be selected in blue

Enter question number, select a category in the drop-down menu

Click on ‘add objection’, support claim

Make payment