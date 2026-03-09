RRB Paramedical Admit Card 2026 Issued For CBT Recruitment Exam At rrb.digialm.com; Exam From March 11 | Website: https://rrb.digialm.com/SMBPortal/Login

RRB Paramedical admit card 2026: The admit card for the 2026 RRB Paramedical recruitment exam has been made available by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). Candidates will be able to view their test information prior to the forthcoming Computer Based Test (CBT).

Candidates who applied under Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) No. 03/2025 can use their login credentials to get their e-call letters from the corresponding regional RRB websites.

RRB Paramedical admit card 2026: Vacancy details

The Ministry of Railways is holding a recruiting campaign to fill paramedical vacancies in the Indian Railways healthcare system across a number of categories.

RRB Paramedical admit card 2026: Exam details

Mode of Examination: Computer Based Test (CBT)

Exam Dates: March 11, March 12, and March 13

Exam Centres: Conducted at designated centres across the country

RRB Paramedical admit card 2026: How to download admit card

Candidates may download the RRB Paramedical admit card 2026 from the official website by following the instructions provided here:

Step 1: Visit the national portal or the official website of the respective regional RRB.

Step 2: Click on the “RRB Paramedical Admit Card 2026” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration number, date of birth, and password.

Step 4: Submit the details to view the admit card.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

RRB Paramedical admit card 2026: Details mention on admit card

Candidate’s exam date

Shift timing

Reporting time

Examination centre address

Important exam instructions

Acts as a mandatory entry pass to the examination hall

Note: Candidates must download the hall ticket from the central application platform or the official RRB websites before the exam.

For more information candidates are advised to check the official website.