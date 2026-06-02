RRB NTPC Undergraduate CBT 1 Exam 2026 To Begin On June 13; Check The Official Notice Here

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the official notification revising the schedule for the Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) undergraduate posts under CEN 07/2025.

As per the revised notification released on the official website, the remaining RRB NTPC Undergraduate CBT 1 exams will now be conducted on June 13, 14, 15, and 16, 2026. Earlier, the examination for some shifts had already been conducted on May 7, 8, and 9, 2026.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for Non-Technical Popular Categories (Undergraduate) posts through Computer-Based Test-1.

Direct Link To Check Notice

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2026: Revised Dates

Exam Dates:

June 13, 2026

June 14, 2026

June 15, 2026

June 16, 2026

According to the official notice, the link for viewing the exam city and exam date, and for downloading the travel authority for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates will be activated 10 days before the respective examination date on the official websites of all RRBs.

RRB NTPC Undergraduate CBT 1 Admit Card / E-call Letter will be released 4 days before the exam date, as per the exam city intimation slip. Candidates can download the hall ticket using their login credentials from their respective regional RRB websites.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2026: Aadhaar Verification Mandatory at Exam Centres

RRB, through the official notification, has also informed candidates that Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication will be conducted at the examination centres before entry into the exam hall. Candidates must carry either their original Aadhaar card or a printout of their e-verified Aadhaar for verification purposes.

Candidates who have not completed Aadhaar verification are advised to authenticate their identity by logging in to the official portal before the examination to ensure smooth entry into the exam centre.

The board has also advised the candidates to keep their Aadhaar in unlocked status in the UIDAI system on the day of examination to avoid any inconvenience during registration and biometric verification.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2026: Details Candidates Must Check in Aadhaar Card

Candidates can check out the details below for checking in Aadhaar Card:

Correct Name

Correct date of birth as per Class 10 certificate

Latest photograph

Address

Father’s name

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2026: RRB Issues Advisory Against Fake Promises

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have advised candidates to rely only on official RRB websites for the latest updates regarding the recruitment process. Candidates have also been warned against touts and unauthorised sources making fake promises regarding job appointments.

RRB clarified that the selection process is based on Computer-Based Test (CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates