RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2026 Released For June 13 Exam At Regional Websites; Check Exam Date, City And Shift Details

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2026: Railway Recruitment Boards have published the RRB NTPC test city intimation slip 2026 for the June 13 exam. The RRB NTPC UG intimation slip is published ten days prior to the scheduled exam date, per the earlier announcement. Applicants can obtain their RRB NTPC CEN 07/2025 city notification slip via regional railway websites.

To get the RRB NTPC UG city notification slip, they must enter their user ID, password, and captcha code. Through the RRB city notification slip, they can learn more about their exam city.

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 admit card is probably going to be made available four days prior to the exam date. When they enter the RRB NTPC exam, they must have a hall pass and a single photo ID.

Direct link to download city intimation slip

RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) CBT 1 Exam 2026: Important Dates

CBT 1 Exam (First Phase): May 7, 8, and 9, 2026

CBT 1 Exam (Remaining Candidates): June 13, 14, 15, and 16, 2026

Recruitment Notification: CEN 07/2025

Exam Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT 1)

Revised Exam Schedule

June 13, 2026

June 14, 2026

June 15, 2026

June 16, 2026

These dates are for the remaining candidates appearing for the RRB NTPC Undergraduate CBT 1 examination.

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2026: Steps to download city slip

You can download the Railway NTPC test city slip online by going to the RRBs' regional websites. To download the RRB NTPC UG city notification slip, follow these instructions:

Step 1: Visit the RRBs' official webpages per area.

Step 2: Click on CEN 07/2025 on the main page.

Step 3: Enter your password and user ID in the login window.

Step 4: The city slip will show up on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save it.

Direct link to download city intimation slip

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2026: Details mentioned on city slip

The RRB NTPC UG 2026 City Intimation Slip will contain important information related to the candidate's examination. After downloading the slip, candidates should carefully check details such as the exam city name, exam date, shift timing, reporting time, gate closure time, and the exam start time. These details will help candidates plan their travel and reach the examination centre on time.