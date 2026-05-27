RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Result 2026 Released At Regional Websites; Document Verification Round Next

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Result 2026: The RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Result 2026 has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board. On the regional RRBs' official websites, candidates who took the computer-based test 2 can view their results and cut-off scores. On December 20, 2025, the computer-based test was administered.

Candidates with the Roll Numbers indicated below (in ascending order rather than merit-wise) have been provisionally shortlisted for the Document Verification (DV) & Medical Examination based on the results of CBT 2.

Direct link to check the result

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Result 2026: Steps to check the result

By following the instructions below, all of the candidates who took part can view the results:

Step 1: Go to the regional RRBs' official website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Result 2026 link.

Step 3: Candidates will be able to view the results on a different page.

Step 4: Download the site and save a physical copy for later use.

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Result 2026: What's next?

Document Verification (DV) will take place at the location specified in the DV e-call letter. Candidates who have been scheduled for DV will get an email, text message, or online link to download their E-Call letter, which will include the date and time of the report as well as instructions for document verification and medical examination.

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Result 2026: RRB DV Document Guidelines

Carry original documents mentioned in the CEN and e-call letter.

Bring two sets of self-attested A4 photocopies.

Upload true-colour scanned copies of documents, photo, and signature at: https://oirms-ir.gov.in/rrbdv

The upload link will be activated through a separate DV notice.

Candidates can visit the regional RRBs' official website for further information.