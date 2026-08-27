RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam Date 2026 Out: CBT-II On September 17; Check Exam City Slip And E-Call Letter Schedule

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam Date 2026 Out: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced the tentative exam date for the RRB NTPC Undergraduate CBT-II 2026 examination. As per the latest notice issued by the Ministry of Railways, the Computer Based Test-2 (CBT-II) under CEN 07/2025 will be conducted on September 17, 2026.

The examination is being held for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) recruitment under CEN 07/2025.

RRBs have also issued instructions regarding the release of exam city information, travel authority for eligible SC/ST candidates and e-call letters.

Direct link to read the official notification

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 2026: Important dates

Exam: Computer Based Test-II (CBT-II)

CBT-II exam date: September 17, 2026

Exam City and Date link: To be activated 10 days before the exam

SC/ST Travel Authority: Available through the same link

E-Call Letter: Downloading begins 4 days before the exam date

Candidates should regularly check the official RRB websites for updates related to their examination.

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2: Exam city slip and travel authority

The link to view the exam city and date will be activated 10 days before September 17, according to the RRB notice.

The same link will also allow eligible SC/ST candidates to download their Travel Authority.

Candidates should note that the exam city information is separate from the e-call letter. The downloading of e-call letters will begin four days before the exam date mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link.

Aadhaar verification mandatory for exam entry

RRBs have reiterated that Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication of candidates will be conducted at the examination centre before entry into the exam hall.

Candidates are required to:

Carry their original Aadhaar Card or a printout of their e-verified Aadhaar.

Complete Aadhaar identification verification through the official RRB application portal, if they have not already done so.

Ensure that their Aadhaar remains unlocked in the UIDAI system before reaching the examination centre.

Check that their Aadhaar details are accurate and updated.

RRBs have advised candidates who have already completed Aadhaar verification during the application process to still ensure that their Aadhaar remains unlocked to avoid inconvenience on the examination day.

Aadhaar details candidates should check

Before appearing for the CBT-II examination, candidates should verify that their Aadhaar contains:

Correct name as per the Class 10 certificate

Correct date of birth

Latest photograph

Updated biometrics, where required

Current address

Father's name

Candidates whose biometrics have not been updated after attaining the age of 14 have also been advised to get them updated.

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 2026: Important advisory

The Railway Recruitment Boards have advised candidates to rely only on official RRB websites for information related to the recruitment process.

The boards have also warned candidates against touts and individuals making fake promises of railway appointments in exchange for money.

RRBs reiterated that recruitment is based on Computer Based Tests and merit, and candidates should not fall for unauthorised claims or demands for illegal consideration.

Candidates appearing for the RRB NTPC UG CBT-II should keep checking their respective RRB's official website for the exam city slip, travel authority and e-call letter release.