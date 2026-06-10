RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026 Released For June 13 Exam; Candidates Can Download Via Regional Websites

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026: The RRB NTPC Undergraduate admit card has been made available by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) to applicants who are expected to take the exam's second phase on June 13. Once they are made available, candidates for government jobs can get their admit cards by going to the corresponding regional RRB portals and entering their registration number and birthdate.

From June 13 to June 20, the test will be administered via a Computer Based Test (CBT). The test intends to fill 3,058 non-technical job openings in different zones.

Direct link to download the admit card

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026: Important date and time

RRB NTPC Undergraduate CBT Exam Dates: June 13 to June 20, 2026

Phase 2 Admit Card Release Date: June 13, 2026

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026: Exam Shift Timings

Shift 1: 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM

Shift 2: 12:45 PM to 2:15 PM

Shift 3: 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026: Steps to download the admit card

Step 1: Go to the RRB region's official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the "RRB NTPC UG (CEN 07/2025)" link.

Step 3: Enter your date of birth (DOB), password, and registration number.

Step 4: Fill out the captcha and send the information.

Step 5: Download it, then print it off for your records.

Direct link to download the admit card

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned on admit card

Admit card is an document that every applicant needs to bring to the testing location is their admission card. It contains personal details like the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, photograph, signature, examination date, centre address, reporting time, shift time, and last day instructions. Candidates should be aware that they will not be allowed to enter the testing location without the admit card.

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026: Important Instructions

Candidates should reach the examination centre at least one hour before the reporting time.

Entry to the examination hall will not be allowed after the reporting time.

Candidates must carry their admit card and a valid photo ID to the exam centre.

The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.