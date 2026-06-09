RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026 Released For CBT 1 Phase 2 Exams; Here's How To Access

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) CBT 1 Admit Card 2026 for Phase 2 examinations on June 13. Candidates appearing for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) undergraduate exams under CEN No. 07/2025 can now download their hall tickets through the official and regional RRB websites.

The RRB NTPC UG Phase 2 examinations are scheduled from June 13 to June 20, 2026. The Phase 1 examinations were held on May 7, 8, and 9. Candidates must use their login credentials, including user ID and password, to access and download the admit card online.

The board has clarified that the RRB NTPC hall ticket will not be sent by post or any offline mode. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre, failing which they will not be permitted to appear for the exam. Admit cards can be downloaded through the official website at rrb.digialm.com or the respective regional RRB portals.

Direct Link To Access Admit Card

Candidates can follow these steps to download the RRB NTPC UG CBT 1 hall ticket 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official regional RRB website.

Step 2: Click on the “NTPC Undergraduate CBT-1 CEN No. 07/2025 Admit Card” link.

Step 3: Enter user ID and password.

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the e-call letter for future use.

The RRB NTPC UG CBT 1 2026 examination will be conducted in three shifts each day. Candidates should carefully check the reporting time, exam centre details, and instructions mentioned on the hall ticket.

It is mandatory to carry the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre. Candidates should reach the venue well before the reporting time to avoid any inconvenience.