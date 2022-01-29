RRB NTPC protest: Concerns of students being addressed, physical outreach camps set up, says North Central Railway

Amid protests against alleged discrepancies in the Railway Recruitment Board's NTPC stage 1 exam results, the North Central Railway on Friday assured that they are addressing the concerns of students.

North Central Railway, in this regard, has informed that they have placed physical outreach camps in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, Jhansi, and Agra, which will be active till February 16.

Chief Public Relations Officer, North Central Railway Shivam Sharma told ANI, "A few students raised their concerns post declaration of NTPC's CBT 1 result on January 15. We have called CBT-2 shortlisted students for about 20 times for each level against 1 vacancy, as one candidate had applied in more than 1 level." "Concerns were due to the shortlisting method, which we are addressing. We have placed physical outreach camps in Prayagraj, Jhansi, and Agra, which will be active till February 16. Concerns can also be registered on the website of RRB Prayagraj," he said.

This comes after four people were arrested for pelting stones and vandalism at Rajendra Nagar Terminal in Bihar's Patna for staging a protest against alleged discrepancies in the Railway Recruitment Board's NTPC stage 1 exam results, said Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh on Thursday.

Speaking to the reporters here, Singh said, "4 people have been arrested for pelting stones and vandalism at Rajendra Nagar Terminal, Patna on January 24." Meanwhile, terming the committee formed by the Union Railway Ministry to look into the concerns raised by the aspirants of alleged irregularities in Railway Recruitment Board's NTPC stage 1 exam results as a "hoax", student union AISA and other youth organizations have called for "Bihar bandh" on Friday and refused to bog down despite the formation of the committee.

AISA General Secretary and MLA Sandeep Saurav along with others in a press statement said that the committee formed by the ministry is a "conspiracy" to postpone the matter till the elections in Uttar Pradesh.

"There is no doubt on the questions being raised by the candidates. This massive movement of student youth, who are facing extreme unemployment, has arisen at a time when there is an election in UP. Under the pressure of this, this proposal of the Government and Railways has come and a conspiracy is being hatched to postpone the matter till the elections," they said

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 09:40 AM IST