RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Result 2026 Out: Check 5,810-Post Result PDF At rrb.digialm.com; Direct Link Here

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Result 2026 Out At Regional Websites; Check Shortlisted Candidates, 5,810 Vacancies | Official website

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Result 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the NTPC Graduate CBT-II result 2026 on August 27, 2026. The zone-wise results are now available for download from the corresponding RRB websites for candidates who took the second stage of the computer-based exam on July 10, 2026. The results, which include the roll numbers of the shortlisted applicants for the CBAT/CBTST selection phases, are available in PDF format.

A total of 5,810 positions, including Goods Train Manager, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, Station Master and Traffic Assistant, are being filled through the recruitment process.

Direct link to check the result

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Candidates can check their scores online from the corresponding regional RRB websites by following these instructions:

Step 1: Go to the relevant regional RRB websites.

Step 2: Choose the NTPC Graduate Level for CEN 06/2025.

Step 3: Select the link labelled "RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Result 2026."

Step 4: The PDF output will appear on the screen.

Step 5: After downloading it, look up your roll number using Ctrl+F.

Step 6: You are chosen for the subsequent recruitment phase if your name shows up.

Direct link to check the result

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 2026: Selection Process

Candidates who qualify for the CBT-II examination will be shortlisted for the subsequent stages of the recruitment process based on the post they have applied for.

CBT-II: Candidates must first qualify in the Computer-Based Test-II (CBT-II).

Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT): Candidates applying for posts for which an aptitude test is prescribed will have to appear for the CBAT after qualifying for CBT-II.

Computer-Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST): Candidates applying for posts requiring typing proficiency will have to clear the CBTST.

Document Verification: Candidates who qualify for the applicable selection stages will be called for document verification and will have to produce the required original documents.

Medical Examination: Shortlisted candidates will also have to undergo the prescribed medical examination for their respective posts.

Final Selection: Candidates who successfully clear all the applicable stages, meet the eligibility requirements and pass the medical examination will be considered for final appointment to the respective posts.