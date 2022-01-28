RRB-NTPC exam protests: RJD protest as part of 'Bihar Bandh'

RJD MLA from Mahua Dr Mukesh Raushan, along with his supporters protest at Ramashish Chowk as part of 'Bihar Bandh' over alleged discrepancies in RRB NTPC results.

Bihar | RJD MLA from Mahua Dr Mukesh Raushan, along with his supporters protest at Ramashish Chowk as part of 'Bihar Bandh' over alleged discrepancies in RRB NTPC results pic.twitter.com/T0l69Wi5d5 — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022

Several protesters blocked roads in Patna in support of the 'bandh'.

Advertisement

Bihar: Protesters block roads in Patna in support of bandh called by various political parties over alleged discrepancies in RRB NTPC results pic.twitter.com/BKXMH3Kaxl — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday asked its leaders to support the students’ unions call for Bihar Bandh on Friday, January 28 over alleged irregularities in the Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB-NTPC) exam 2021, news agency ANI reported.

Several students' organisations, including the All India Students Association (AISA), has called for the state-wide bandh on Friday to protest against the alleged irregularities the examination process.

The protests started in the state after several students claimed that there were discrepancies in the RRB recruitment process. The government's decision to conduct two computer-based tests (CBT) for the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) had irked thousands of students across the state who wanted a single test.

The results for CBT-I for Group-D jobs was released on January 14, shortlisting candidates for CBT-II. The protesters had claimed that this criterion for recruitment was clarified in the initial RRB notice inviting applicants.

They said notice had spoken of only one exam.

Meanwhile, not just the RJD, the Congress, CPI and CPI(M) have also announced to give their support.

The joint statement issued Thursday said, "Bihar has the most number of young people in the country and has the highest unemployment rate. Students are being cheated by the Central as well as Bihar governments.

"It keeps promising jobs for them but when they come out on the streets demanding jobs, the Nitish Kumar government rains baton on them." All parties which form the grand alliance have decided to support the Bihar bandh call given by students union on January 28. They also demand that "all FIRs registered against students or coaching institutes by the state police must be withdrawn immediately".

Echoing similar view, AISA General Secretary and MLA Sandeep Saurav said that the committee formed by the railway ministry to look into the irregularities in the RRB-NTPC exam, is a "conspiracy" to postpone the matter till elections are over in UP.

Meanwhile, former state Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, who heads the NDA constituent- Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), also came in support of the protesting students.

(With agency inputs)

ALSO READ Centre likely to issue advisory soon on reopening schools: Sources

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 09:07 AM IST