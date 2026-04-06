RRB NTPC Answer Key 2026 Released; Here’s How To Raise Objections At rrbcgd.gov.in

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) issued a notification today stating that it has released the question paper, candidates' responses, and answer keys for the Computer-Based Test (CBT-I) held for recruitment to Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) positions in CEN No 06/2025.

Candidates who notice any discrepancies in the questions asked, answers provided, and key answers will be able to file objections within the time frame specified. The objection filing period coincides with the exam viewing period, which ends on April 12, 2026, at 23:55 hrs.

Previously, the RRBs administered the Computer-Based Test (CBT-I) for the various positions against CEN No. 06/2025, which ran from March 16 to March 27, 2026. Candidates who took the exam can download the provisional answer key and response sheet from the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in.

Direct Link To Check

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2026: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates for the RRN NTPC Answer Key 2026 below:

Start Date: Viewing of questions and answers and raising objections (with online fee payment) begins from April 6, 2026 (4:00 PM).

End Date: The Last date to view questions, raise objections, and make payment is April 12, 2026 (11:55 PM).

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2026: How to Download the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2026?

Candidates can check out the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2026 by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: Check for the link titled "RRB NTPC Answer Key 2026 against CEN No. 06/2025” on the home page.

Step 3: The RRB NTPC Answer Key 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2026: Details Mentioned In Answer Key

Your question paper (same as exam day)

Your marked responses

The official correct answers

The link to raise objections

Other Details Mentioned on the Answer Key

Your Name

Organisation Name

Your Reg. Number and Roll Number

Exam Date and Shift Timing

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2026: How to Raise Objections to the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2026

The Railway Recruitment Board has opened a window for objections to the answer key. If the candidate is certain that the official answer is incorrect and has authentic proof, they can file objections by paying a small fee of Rs. 50 for each question you're challenging.

How to Challenge the Official Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: Check for the link titled "RRB NTPC Objection/Challenge Tracker 2026 against CEN No. 06/2025” on the home page.

Step 3: Now, from the question paper, select the question number and answer key that you want to object.

Step 4: Upload the required documents and reasons for your objection.

Step 5: Pay the challenge fee through debit/credit card, UPI, or Net Banking.

Check The Official Notification Here

Check Official Website Here