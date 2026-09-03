RRB NTPC 2026: Railway Board Approves 5,165 Vacancies For Graduate And Undergraduate Posts; Check Details Here

RRB NTPC 2026: The Railway Board has approved 5,165 vacancies under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment for 2026. The approved vacancies include 3,477 graduate-level posts and 1,688 undergraduate-level posts across various Zonal Railways and Production Units.

The Railway Board approved the vacancies for issuance of a Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) for NTPC recruitment 2026. The approval was communicated in a letter dated September 3, 2026, following an assessment of vacancies submitted by Zonal Railways and Production Units through the Indent Management module of HRMS.

RRB NTPC Graduate-Level Vacancies 2026

Total vacancies: 3,477

Goods Train Manager

Department: Traffic (Operating)

Pay Level: 5

Vacancies: 2,750

Chief Commercial-cum-Ticket Supervisor (CCTS)

Department: Traffic (Commercial)

Pay Level: 6

Vacancies: 56

Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist (JAA)

Department: Accounts

Pay Level: 5

Vacancies: 300

Senior Clerk-cum-Typist

Department: General

Pay Level: 5

Vacancies: 371

Station Master: The Railway Board stated that approval for Station Master vacancies in Pay Level 6 will be communicated separately.

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Vacancies 2026

Total undergraduate-level vacancies: 1,688

Accounts Clerk-cum-Typist

Department: Accounts

Pay Level: 2

Vacancies: 200

Commercial-cum-Ticket Clerk (CCTC)

Department: Commercial

Pay Level: 3

Vacancies: 700

Junior Clerk-cum-Typist

Department: General

Pay Level: 2

Vacancies: 600

Trains Clerk

Department: Traffic

Pay Level: 3

Vacancies: 188

RRB NTPC 2026: Combined Vacancies

Graduate-level posts: 3,477 vacancies

Undergraduate-level posts: 1,688 vacancies

Total approved vacancies: 5,165

Railway board sets timeline for final indents

The Railway Board has directed Zonal Railways and Production Units to take immediate action to place their final indents in the OIRMS portal. The final indents must not exceed the number of vacancies approved by the Board.

While submitting the indents, the concerned Railways and Production Units have also been instructed to ensure compliance with the prescribed reservation norms for SC, ST, OBC, EWS and other eligible categories.

The Railway Board has fixed a timeline between September 7 and September 26, 2026, depending on the pay level and recruitment category, for the submission of final indents.

Special Vacancies for IRIFM

The notice also specifies that five Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist vacancies in South Central Railway (SCR) are meant for the Indian Railway Institute of Financial Management (IRIFM), Secunderabad.

Similarly, three Accounts Clerk vacancies in SCR are earmarked for IRIFM. SCR will place the final indent on behalf of the institute after receiving the required community-wise vacancy breakup.

RRB NTPC 2026 Notification expected next

The approval of 5,165 vacancies is an important step before the release of the RRB NTPC 2026 Centralised Employment Notification. The Railway Board has directed the concerned Zonal Railways and Production Units to complete the final indent process within the prescribed timeline.

The detailed RRB NTPC 2026 notification is expected to provide information on eligibility, age limit, application dates, examination pattern, selection process, application fee and Railway/RRB-wise vacancy distribution.

Candidates aspiring for NTPC posts should wait for the official CEN before submitting applications and should rely on the official Railway Recruitment Board websites for the final recruitment schedule.