RRB JE Recruitment 2026: Railway Board Announces 4,098 Junior Engineer Vacancies; Registration Begins August 14

Canva

RRB JE Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the indicative notification for RRB JE Recruitment 2026 under Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. 04/2026. The recruitment drive will fill 4,098 tentative vacancies for the posts of junior engineer (JE), depot material superintendent (DMS), and chemical & metallurgical assistant (CMA) across various railway recruitment boards.

According to the notification, the online application process will begin on August 14, 2026 (tentative), and conclude on September 13, 2026 (tentative). Applications will be accepted in online mode only.

RRB JE Recruitment 2026: Important Dates (Tentative)

Candidates can check the tentative important dates for RRB JE Recruitment 2026:

Release of indicative notification: July 25, 2026 (dated on the notice)

Online application starts: August 14, 2026 (tentative)

Last date to submit application: September 13, 2026 (tentative)

RRB JE Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

The recruitment is for positions in Pay Level 6 of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC). Selected candidates will receive an initial monthly salary of ₹35,400. Candidates applying for the position must be between the ages of 18 and 33 as of January 1, 2027, and meet the medical requirements outlined in Annexure A of the detailed notification. A total of 4,098 tentative vacancies have been announced by all RRBs.

Aadhaar Verification Required

To avoid delays in the scrutiny process, RRBs have advised candidates to verify their primary details using Aadhaar while submitting an online application. To ensure successful Aadhaar authentication, the name and date of birth in Aadhaar must exactly match the details on the Class 10 certificate. Before applying, candidates should ensure that their Aadhaar card contains their most recent photograph, as well as updated biometric information such as fingerprints and iris scans.

Detailed Notification to Be Released

The Railway Recruitment Boards have clarified in the notification that the current notice is only an indicative notification intended to inform prospective candidates about the upcoming recruitment process.

The detailed CEN No. 04/2026 notification, containing information on eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, reservation policy, selection process, examination pattern, application fee, and other important instructions, will be published separately on the common RRB website and the respective regional RRB websites.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official websites of their respective Railway Recruitment Boards for the detailed notification and further updates regarding the recruitment process.

Region Wise Websites

Ahmedabad – www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Ajmer – www.rrbajmer.gov.in

Bengaluru – www.rrbbnc.gov.in

Bhopal – www.rrbbhopal.gov.in

Bhubaneswar – www.rrbbbs.gov.in

Bilaspur – www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Chandigarh – www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Chennai – www.rrbchennai.gov.in

Guwahati – www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

Gorakhpur – www.rrbgkp.gov.in

Jammu-Srinagar – www.rrbjammu.nic.in

Kolkata – www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

Malda – www.rrbmalda.gov.in

Mumbai – www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

Muzaffarpur – www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Patna – www.rrbpatna.gov.in

Prayagraj – www.rrbald.gov.in

Ranchi – www.rrbranchi.gov.in

Secunderabad – www.rrbsecunderabad.gov.in

Siliguri – www.rrbsiliguri.gov.in

Thiruvananthapuram – www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in