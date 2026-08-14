RRB JE Recruitment 2026: Application Begins For 3,993 JE, DMS & CMA Posts At rrbapply.gov.in; Direct Link Here

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RRB JE Recruitment 2026: The notice to fill 3,993 positions for Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) has been formally released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). For 21 railway zones, these positions have been made public. The rrbapply.gov.in application link is currently operational. Candidates who meet the requirements must use the official RRB websites to complete their application, upload supporting documentation, and pay the cost before the deadline.

RRB JE Recruitment 2026: Important dates

Notification released: August 13, 2026

Online application begins: August 14, 2026

Last date to apply online: September 13, 2026, up to 11:59 PM

Last date for fee payment: September 15, 2026

Application correction window: September 16 to 25, 2026

Scribe details submission: September 26 to 30, 2026

RRB JE CBT 1 exam date: To be announced

RRB JE Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive under CEN No. 04/2026 has announced a total of 3,993 vacancies for Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA)-related posts.

Department-wise vacancies

Engineering: 1,638 posts

UR: 670

SC: 259

ST: 140

OBC: 407

EWS: 162

Mechanical: 1,125 posts

UR: 464

SC: 182

ST: 110

OBC: 251

EWS: 118

Electrical: 599 posts

UR: 279

SC: 79

ST: 50

OBC: 131

EWS: 60

Stores: 324 posts

UR: 139

SC: 57

ST: 29

OBC: 69

EWS: 30

S&T: 307 posts

UR: 147

SC: 47

ST: 34

OBC: 55

EWS: 24

Category-wise total

UR: 1,699 posts

SC: 624 posts

ST: 363 posts

OBC: 913 posts

EWS: 394 posts

Total: 3,993 posts

RRB JE Recruitment 2026: Application fee

Candidates applying for RRB JE Recruitment 2026 will have to pay the prescribed application fee based on their category. The fee and applicable CBT 1 refund are as follows:

UR/OBC/EWS candidates: ₹500 application fee; ₹400 will be refunded after appearing in CBT 1.

SC/ST/Female/PwBD/Transgender/Ex-Servicemen/Minorities/EBC candidates: ₹250 application fee; the full ₹250 will be refunded after appearing in CBT 1.

Payment mode: Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, or UPI.

RRB JE Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit rrbapply.gov.in and create an account using your basic details and complete Aadhaar verification.

Step 2: Log in and select the preferred RRB zone, discipline, and post preferences.

Step 3: Enter your personal, academic, and category details and provide bank details for the applicable fee refund.

Step 4: Upload the required photograph, signature, and supporting documents in the prescribed format.

Step 5: Pay the applicable application fee online and verify all details.

Step 6: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

For more information, interested and eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website.