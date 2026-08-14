RRB JE Recruitment 2026: Application Begins For 3,993 JE, DMS & CMA Posts At rrbapply.gov.in; Direct Link Here

RRB JE Recruitment 2026: The notice to fill 3,993 positions for Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) has been formally released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). For 21 railway zones, these positions have been made public. The rrbapply.gov.in application link is currently operational. Candidates who meet the requirements must use the official RRB websites to complete their application, upload supporting documentation, and pay the cost before the deadline.
RRB JE Recruitment 2026: Important dates
Notification released: August 13, 2026
Online application begins: August 14, 2026
Last date to apply online: September 13, 2026, up to 11:59 PM
Last date for fee payment: September 15, 2026
Application correction window: September 16 to 25, 2026
Scribe details submission: September 26 to 30, 2026
RRB JE CBT 1 exam date: To be announced
RRB JE Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details
The recruitment drive under CEN No. 04/2026 has announced a total of 3,993 vacancies for Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA)-related posts.
Department-wise vacancies
Engineering: 1,638 posts
UR: 670
SC: 259
ST: 140
OBC: 407
EWS: 162
Mechanical: 1,125 posts
UR: 464
SC: 182
ST: 110
OBC: 251
EWS: 118
Electrical: 599 posts
UR: 279
SC: 79
ST: 50
OBC: 131
EWS: 60
Stores: 324 posts
UR: 139
SC: 57
ST: 29
OBC: 69
EWS: 30
S&T: 307 posts
UR: 147
SC: 47
ST: 34
OBC: 55
EWS: 24
Category-wise total
UR: 1,699 posts
SC: 624 posts
ST: 363 posts
OBC: 913 posts
EWS: 394 posts
Total: 3,993 posts
RRB JE Recruitment 2026: Application fee
Candidates applying for RRB JE Recruitment 2026 will have to pay the prescribed application fee based on their category. The fee and applicable CBT 1 refund are as follows:
UR/OBC/EWS candidates: ₹500 application fee; ₹400 will be refunded after appearing in CBT 1.
SC/ST/Female/PwBD/Transgender/Ex-Servicemen/Minorities/EBC candidates: ₹250 application fee; the full ₹250 will be refunded after appearing in CBT 1.
Payment mode: Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, or UPI.
RRB JE Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply
Step 1: Visit rrbapply.gov.in and create an account using your basic details and complete Aadhaar verification.
Step 2: Log in and select the preferred RRB zone, discipline, and post preferences.
Step 3: Enter your personal, academic, and category details and provide bank details for the applicable fee refund.
Step 4: Upload the required photograph, signature, and supporting documents in the prescribed format.
Step 5: Pay the applicable application fee online and verify all details.
Step 6: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.
For more information, interested and eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website.